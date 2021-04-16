Mobility as a Service Market Growth, Share, Demand and Analysis of Key Players – Research Forecasts to 2025

The global Mobility as a Service (MaaS) market accounted for US$ 44.33 Bn in 2017 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 36.4% during the forecast period 2018 – 2025, to account for US$ 476.34 Bn in 2025.

Global Mobility as a Service Market report aims to provide a 360-degree view of the market in terms of cutting-edge technology, key developments, drivers, restraints and future trends with impact analysis of these trends on the market for short-term, mid-term and long-term during the forecast period. Further, the report also covers key players profiling with detailed SWOT analysis, financial facts and key developments of products/service from the past three years.

The mobility as a service (MaaS) market has experienced significant growth and adoption rate in the past few years and is expected to experience notable growth and adoption in years to come. Currently, the mobility as a service (MaaS) market is experiencing staggering growth that has been by a numerous factor. The most significant factors that have impacted the growth of this industry are rapid urbanization and consequently more number of passenger cars on the roads leading to congestions and parking problems. Apart from the application platform providers, large automotive OEMs have announced their plans to invest in this large business opportunity. MaaS is expected to be a key driver in the growth and profitability of the automotive industry outpacing the profits earned by only manufacturing cars by these automakers.

Some of The Major Players In Mobility as a Service Market:

1. Lyft, Inc.

2. Uber Technologies, Inc.

3. Beeline Singapore

4. SkedGo Pty Ltd.

5. UbiGo AB

6. MaaS Global Oy

7. Moovel Group GmBH

8. Qixxit

9. Splyt Technologies Ltd.

10. Transit Systems Pty Ltd.

11. Smile Mobility

12. Citymapper

Key Benefits-

To provide detailed information regarding the major factors (drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges, and trends) influencing the growth of the global Mobility as a Service Market.

To forecast the size of the market segments with respect to four major regional segments, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (Latin America and the Middle East & Africa)

The growth of this technology is very high as significant investments are being collected to implement this technology for a better traffic management and public transportation system. In the forecasted period, the mobility as a service (MaaS) market is estimated to grow at a good pace. Some of the key players contributing significantly to the market are Uber Technologies, Inc., Bridi, Moovel, Whimm and Qixxit. Asia Pacific region in global mobility as a service (MaaS) market is expected to witness a CAGR growth rate of 7.3% in the coming years.

