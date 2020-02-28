Mobility Aids and Transportation Equipment Market To Phenomenally Drive The Global Landscape by 2027 | Mobility+Designed, Compass Health Brands (Carex), Pride Mobility Products, Invacare, Mobility Transportation Systems, Sunrise Medical (US)

The New Report “Mobility Aids and Transportation Equipment Market” published by Premium Market Insights, covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Mobility aids and transportation equipment help the people with limited to no mobility. These mobility and transportation devices are mostly utilized by the elderly people or the amputee patients who are dependent on their caregivers. Multiple products are available in the market that help to enhance independent mobility of disabled people and allow them to move according to his own will.

The Mobility aids and transportation equipment market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to the rapid technological advancements, rising geriatric population, rising number of road accidents, rising number of people with disabilities. Also rise in awareness of different types of innovative equipment and government initiatives are further driving the market.

Top Companies Covered in this Report:

1. Mobility+Designed, Inc., 2. Compass Health Brands (Carex), 3. Pride Mobility Products Corp., 4. Invacare Corporation, 5. Mobility Transportation Systems, 6. Sunrise Medical (US) LLC, 7. Performance Health, 8. Rollz International, 9. Ottobock, 10. GF HEALTH PRODUCTS, INC.

What is the Market Scope?

The “Global Mobility Aids and Transportation Equipment market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the pharmaceutical industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of 3D Printed Medical Implant with detailed market segmentation by Component, Implantation Technology, Application, End User and geography. The global Mobility Aids and Transportation Equipment are expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Mobility Aids and Transportation Equipment Market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

What is the Market Segmentation?

The global Mobility aids and transportation equipment market is segmented on the devices, equipment, end user. Based on devices, the market is segmented into Wheelchairs, Mobility Scooters, Canes, Crutche, Walkers, Rollators. Based on equipment, the market is segmented into Patient Lifts, Stair Lifts, Medical Beds. Based on end user, the market is segmented into Hospitals and Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Home Care Settings, Others.

What is the Regional Framework?

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Mobility Aids and Transportation Equipment market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The Mobility Aids and Transportation Equipment market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Fundamentals of Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Mobility Aids and Transportation Equipment Market Size

2.2 Mobility Aids and Transportation Equipment Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Mobility Aids and Transportation Equipment Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Mobility Aids and Transportation Equipment Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Mobility Aids and Transportation Equipment Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Mobility Aids and Transportation Equipment Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Mobility Aids and Transportation Equipment Sales by Product

4.2 Global Mobility Aids and Transportation Equipment Revenue by Product

4.3 Mobility Aids and Transportation Equipment Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Mobility Aids and Transportation Equipment Breakdown Data by End User

