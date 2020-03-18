Mobile Wallet (NFC, Digital Wallet) Market – Detailed Account Of Growth Drivers, Trends, Opportunities, And Challenges Impacting By 2026

Mobile Wallet (NFC, Digital Wallet) Market report profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: Market Size ( Production, Consumption, Value and Volume 2014-2019, and Forecast from 2020 to 2026). The Mobile Wallet (NFC, Digital Wallet) Market profile also contains descriptions of the leading topmost manufactures/players like ( MasterCard, Apple, Amazon, Square, Citibank, Citrus Payment, Dwolla, Merchant Customer Exchange, Visa, Microsoft, Sprint, First Data, Paytm, Samsung, Google ) which including Capacity, Production, Price, Revenue, Cost, Gross, Gross Margin, Growth Rate, Import, Export, Market Share and Technological Developments. Besides, this Mobile Wallet (NFC, Digital Wallet) market covers Type, Application, Major Key Players, Regional Segment Analysis Mobile Wallet (NFC, Digital Wallet), Industry Chain Analysis, Competitive Insights and Macroeconomic Analysis.

Scope of Mobile Wallet (NFC, Digital Wallet) Market: Mobile wallet is a technology where debit and credit card information can be stored in the smart phone. In the other words instead of keeping the physical cards, one can just pay the bill with the help of the smart phone where the credentials of bank details, card and internet banking information is stored.

NFC product type is expected to have highest growth rate with the increasing penetration of NFC-enabled smartphones across all the regions. The product flexibility for converting the devices to NFC-enabled is expected to drive the mobile wallet market growth.

North America prevails over another region on account of its shift towards a digital economy. Europe is also showing robust mobile wallet market growth rate, followed by the Asia Pacific. Asian countries show high growth potential due to the adoption of smartphones.At present, in the UK more than 88% of consumer payments are made via cashless modes. In the U.S. 80% of the consumer are using online payment. Governments are supporting mobile wallet and have implemented policies to move their countries to cashless economies.

In the Asia Pacific, Japan, China and India are moving towards cashless countries. There is a high growth opportunity for mobile wallet due to increased adoption of the smartphone in this region. In India, after demonetization, online payment transfer has been increased drastically. Government supports the cashless country and digital country and such initiatives will fuel the growth of mobile wallet market. A company like paytm & freecharge revenue has doubled recently. All the countries are supporting online wallet payment which will help to track all type of transaction and lower the black money transactions.

Split by Product Types, this report focuses on consumption, production, market size, share and growth rate of Mobile Wallet (NFC, Digital Wallet) in each type, can be classified into:

☯ Hardware

☯ Software

☯ Services

Split by End User/Applications, this report focuses on consumption, production, market size, share and growth rate of Mobile Wallet (NFC, Digital Wallet) in each application, can be classified into:

☯ MNOs

☯ Financial Institutions (Banks)

☯ Payment Network

☯ Intermediaries

☯ Merchants

☯ Customers

Mobile Wallet (NFC, Digital Wallet) Market Regional Analysis Covers:

North America (U.S. and Canada)

(U.S. and Canada) Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)

(Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others) Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand)

(China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand) Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)

(GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa) Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

(Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg) Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia)

