Mobile VoIP Market Overview 2020-2025 | Detailed Analysis on Global Industry Top Players, Size, Growth, Share, Demand and Future Insights

Factors such as low data rates, reasonable calling prices, and the presence of robust network infrastructure are fueling the growth of the mobile VoIP market. The growing popularity of user-friendly and innovative applications such as Skype, Viber, Line, and WhatsApp are influencing the growth of the mobile VoIP market. An increasing trend of mobility in business, development of the wireless communications infrastructure, and the increased adoption of cloud-based VoIP services are expected to drive the growth of the mobile VoIP market.

The global mobile VoIP market is segmented on the basis of services, platform. On the basis of services the market is segmented as software, services. On the basis of platform the market is segmented as android OS, iOS, windows OS, MAC OS.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global mobile VoIP market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The mobile VoIP market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting mobile VoIP market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the mobile VoIP market in these regions.

– Apple. Inc.

– Facebook, Inc.

– Google, Inc.

– Kakao Corporation

– MagicJack VocalTec. Ltd.

– Microsoft Corporation

– Skype

– Talk 360

– TATA Communications Ltd

– Vonage Holdings Corporation

INTRODUCTION KEY TAKEWAYS RESEARCH METHODOLOGY Mobile VoIP MARKET LANDSCAPE Mobile VoIP MARKET – KEY MARKET DYNAMICS Mobile VoIP MARKET – GLOBAL MARKET ANALYSIS Mobile VoIP MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2025 – TYPE Mobile VoIP MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2025 – END-USER Mobile VoIP MARKET REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2025 – GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS INDUSTRY LANDSCAPE Mobile VoIP MARKET, KEY COMPANY PROFILES APPENDIX

