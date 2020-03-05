Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) Market Research on Technology Advancements 2020

Global Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) Market – Growth, Trends, And Forecast (2020 – 2023)

The report presents an in-depth assessment of the Global Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, deployment models, operator case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for Global Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) investments from 2020 till 2023.

The global mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) market was valued at USD 54.1 billion in 2017. The market is expected to register a CAGR of 8.8% during the forecast period, 2018-2023,

The Global Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) market is highly competitive and consists of a number of major players. Companies, like Lebara Group, KDDI Mobile, TracFone Wireless Inc., FRiENDi Mobile, Boost Mobile, Virgin Mobile USA, Tesco Mobile Ltd, Globecomm Systems Inc., Lycamobile, PosteMobile, Drillisch Telecom among others.

Scope of the Report

Mobile virtual network operators (MVNO) are those who resell data and voice services with more flexible plans and lower prices. MVNO’s do not have their own infrastructure and own spectrum. However, they purchase minutes of use (MOU) from mobile network operators (MNO) and sell them back to customers. There are nearly 1,000 MVNOs, globally, who together account for around 10% of the total mobile users. Major MNOs like T-Mobile and Verizon choose MVNOs to offload the additional capacity in bulk for wholesale prices, which would instead remain unused and help cover the risk of loses. The need for cheaper service rates is increasing competition among service providers, who are compelled to see MVNOs as one of the options to gain virtual customers. The emergence of M2M (machine-to-machine), cloud, and mobile money, coupled with increased data usage rates, are expected to increase the demand for MVNOs.

Key Market Trends:

Increasing Mobile Network Subscribers and Growing Penetration of Mobile Devices are Driving the Market

There has been a significant increase in the number of cellular subscribers, globally. This is because of the increasing number of consumers opting for devices that offer connectivity. One of the major connectivity devices in demand is a smartphone. Smartphones are very important because of the connectivity they provide. The number of smartphones being used internationally is relatively high, as compared to other connectivity devices. The number of smartphones/mobile devices being sold is increasing, amassing the number of mobile network subscriptions to be high, since connectivity devices cannot perform without subscriptions. According to Zenith’s mobile Advertising forecast 2017, the number of smart phone owners is expected to increase by 7% in 2018. The increasing adoption of connectivity devices and growing penetration of mobile devices are expected to lead to significant increase in the number of mobile network subscribers, in turn, boosting the growth of the global MVNO market.

The key insights of the Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) Market report:

The report provides key statistics on the market status of the Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) market manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry.

The report provides a basic overview of the industry including its definition, applications and manufacturing technology.

The Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) market report presents the company profile, product specifications, capacity, production value, and 2015-2020 market shares for key vendors.

The total market is further divided by company, by country, and by application/type for the competitive landscape analysis.

The report estimates 2020-2023 market development trends of Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) Market.

Analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand and current market dynamics is also carried out

The report makes some important proposals for a new project of Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) Industry before evaluating its feasibility.

Finally, Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) Market report is the believable source for gaining the market research that will exponentially accelerate your business. The report gives the principle locale, economic situations with the item value, benefit, limit, generation, supply, request and market development rate and figure and so on. Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) industry report additionally Present new task SWOT examination, speculation attainability investigation, and venture return investigation.

Reasons to Purchase this report:

– The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format

– Report customization as per the client’s requirements

– 3 months of analyst support

