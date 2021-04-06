Mobile Value Added Services Market is Booming Remarkably with Top Players Apple Inc., Vodafone Group Plc, Airtel

“By 2027, the Global Mobile Value Added Services Market is expected to witness a CAGR of 12.4% During the Forecast Period (2019-2027). “

The mobile value added services are one of the most important revenue drivers in wireless environments all over the world. Mobile value added services have considerably wedged the IT and telecom sectors, allowing mobile subscribers to use smartphones and other devices for various non-core purposes. Tablet and smartphones have become an integral part of one’s day to day routine and are subjected to multiple improvements to better the customer experience.

The increasing demand of smartphones has given the idea that the development of mobile value added services is right close to the corner. The constant adjustment and customization of services according to consumer option especially, in the education, IT and telecommunication, and advertisement industry is anticipated to positively impact the telecom businessman and service supplier in the mobile value added services market

Increasing Number Of Mobile Subscriber To Drive The Mobile Value Added Services

The estimation from GSMA state that the total number of specific mobile subscribers across the world would be close to US$ 5 Bn subscribers by the end of 2017 and would further grow up to US$ 5.7 Bn by the end of 2020. Furthermore, the presence of smartphones as well as high speed connectivity has been a key driving factor for introduce in artificial intelligence and also major to digital transformation.

In Terms of Solution, Mobile Infotainment Are Expected To Account For Major Share Of Global Mobile Value Added Services Market

Mobile Infotainment dominated the majority of the market size in 2018. The value added services are provided by the telecommunication companies with an aim to improve their standard offerings and thereby spur the number of subscribers to their network. An increase in the number of subscribers spikes the average revenue per user value for the company.

By End User, Consumer Electronics is expected to experience the fastest CAGR in the Global Mobile Value Added Services Market.

Consumer electronics occupied the majority of the market size in 2017, growing at a CAGR of over 9% during the forecast period. The roll-out of 5G services, coupled with increasing smartphone penetration emerging individual, as well as consumer use cases, is anticipated to lay a strong platform for the growth of mobile value added services. Advancement in technology in a smartphone is expected to drive to the mobile value added services market.

Increasing Investment in Mobile Value Added Services are high in Latin America

North America Occupied A Significant Market Share In 2018.

North America is the major region in terms of market share in the mobile value added services market. The market growth is attributed to the existence of many mobile value added services providers that offering their employment to the organization. The Asia Pacific was the second largest market in the mobile value added services market in 2018. The digital engagement of the U.S. consumer, operator investment in the LTE and fiber network upgrades, leading R&D investments, the favorable economy as well as the business environment are the significant factors for the growth of mobile value added services in the region.

Key Players:

The Global Mobile Value Added Services Market is very competitive with the presence of a large number of global and local/regional manufacturers. Key manufacturers such as Apple Inc., Vodafone Group Plc, Airtel, Idea Cellular Ltd, AT&T, OnMobile, Spice Digital Limited, Comverse Technology Inc., One97 Communication, Google, Comverse, Ongzhong Corporation, among others. In the current scenario, the Asia Pacific and North America are projected to account for more than half of the market share of the global Mobile Value Added Services market due to higher demand in these regions.

Market Segmentation:

By Solution

Short Message Service (SMS) Multimedia Messaging Service (MMS) Location-Based Services Mobile Email & IM (Instant Messaging) Mobile Money Mobile Advertising Mobile Infotainment

By Industry Vertical

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) Education Government Healthcare Media and Entertainment Retail and e-commerce Telecom and Information Technology (IT) Consumer Electronics Others

By Region

North America Latin America Europe Asia- Pacific Middle East and Africa

