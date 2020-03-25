Mobile Phone Insurance Market Progresses for Huge Profits During Forecast Period (2020-2025)

“Rising Incidents of Physical Damage, Technological Damage and Theft to Accentuate the Demand for Mobile Phone Insurance Market at a CAGR of 12.5%”

Mobile Phone Insurance Market 2025 by Phone Types (New Phone and Refurbished); Coverage (Physical Damage, Electronic Damage, Virus Protection, and Theft Protection); Sales Channel (Mobile Operators, Device OEMs, Retailers, and Others); and End Users (Corporate and Personal) – Global Analysis and Forecast”, the Mobile Phone Insurance market is estimated to reach US$ 43,448.6 Mn by 2025 from US$ 16,962.7 Mn in 2017. The report includekey understanding on the driving factors of this growth and also highlights the prominent players in the market and their developments.

For More Information Ask For Sample Report @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPTE100000940/

Company Profiles

AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC.

ASSURANT, INC.

ASURION, LLC

Blackberry limited

AT&T Inc.

Brightstar Device Protection, LLC

Pier Insurance Managed Services Ltd.

Vodafone group plc

Three Ireland (Hutchison) Limited

Trōv, Inc.

The global mobile phone insurance market is experiencing an intense growth with regards to the innovations and up gradations of policies and schemes being carried out by the market players and procurement of insurance policies for future in the current scenario. The market for mobile phone insurance consists of some well-established players across the globe, which invest huge amounts in order to deliver the most enhanced insurance solutions to the customers. The mobile phone insurance market is concentrated with mobile network operators, device OEMs, retailers and others.

The mobile insurance companies offer the smartphone owners with several types of mobile phone insurance solutions and services which covers theft insurance, accidental damage insurance, technological/electronic damage protection, and virus protection among others. Majority of the insurers offer their policy buyers with repairing schemes and replacement with a refurbished phone, whereas some of the insurers also cover replacement policy where the company replaces the owner with a new handset depending upon the damage and insurance scheme held by the owner.

The rising number of incidents related to physical, technological damages and theft or loss is heavily driving the market for mobile phone insurance. In the current scenario, the smartphone owners in the economically and technologically developed geographies cover their phone with insurance owing to increasing trend of damage and theft. This factor is positively influencing the insurance providers to offer enhanced solutions to their clients, thereby increasing the customer base and ultimately driving the market.

The global mobile phone insurance market has been segmented by two phone types namely new phone and refurbished phone. The market is also broken down by different coverage as physical damage, electronic damage, virus protection, and theft protection. The various sales channel through which the insurance policies are sold includes mobile operators, device OEMs, retailers and others. Further, the market is broken down by end user into corporate and personal.

Purchase this Premium Report @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPTE100000940/

Reasons to Buy:

Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the global mobile phone insurance market

Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies

The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the mobile phone insurance market, thereby allowing players across the value chain to develop effective long term strategies

Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets

Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it

Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to client products, segmentation, pricing and distribution

Examine the political, economic, social and technology impact of the five regions namely: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America.

Contact Us

Contact Person: Sameer Joshi

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

Email Id: [email protected]

About The Insight Partners:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Device, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Chemicals and Materials.