Mobile, PC & Console Gaming & Animation Market 2020-2026: Latest Innovation, Trends, Key Drivers, Growth Rate, Application and Top Players are Walt Disney Company, DreamWorks Animation, Aardman Animations, Adobe Systems Incorporated, Sony

Mobile, PC & Console Gaming & Animation Market Report Studies History, Present and Future Trends:-

• The U.S. leads the market for animation patents, due to wide scope and demand for locally generated animation content, and the presence of top industry players such as Disney and DreamWorks. There is a huge demand for 3D animation across the globe, and most of the animation industry players such as Disney Enterprises Inc, Adobe Systems Incorporated, and Sony Corporation are trying to grab a share of the 3D market.

• Major driving force behind the animation market is government initiatives; whereas the gaming market is pulled up by greater penetration & accessibility to broadband internet.

• What’s most fascinating is that mobile gaming started off in the beginning as a very small portion of the global games market revenue. In 2012, mobile gaming took just 18% of the total revenue, leaving PC and console taking up the remaining 82%.

• So, it’s clear that more people own smartphones than people own desktops or consoles across the globe. This plays a big factor in the revenue the mobile game industry can make simply because there are more people who own a smartphone.

Key Companies Analyzed in this Report are:

• Walt Disney Company(US)

• DreamWorks Animation(US)

• Aardman Animations(UK)

• Adobe Systems Incorporated(US)

• Sony Corporation(Japan)

• Microsoft Corporation(US)

• Electronic Arts Inc(US)

• …

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

• PC games

• Mobile games

• Console games

• Online games

Market segment by Application, split into

• e-Education

• Web Designing

• Animation Entertainment

• Others

