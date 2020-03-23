Mobile Payment Transaction Market manufactures, Regions, Types, Applications, Market size, Insights & Forecast up to 2024

In this report, the global Mobile Payment Transaction market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% during the period 2019 to 2025.

The major players profiled in this Mobile Payment Transaction market report include:

Detailed profiles of the providers are also included in the scope of the report to evaluate their long-term and short-term strategies, key offerings and recent developments in the mobile payment transaction market. Key competitors covered areÃÂ PayPal, GoogleWallet, MasterCard, Visa, LevelUp, Brain Tree, MoneyBokkers, Worlpay, Clinkle and Single Point.

Research methodology

To calculate the mobile payment system market size, the report considers number of online payment transactions conducted, and the fees incurred by respective service providers. ÃÂ The forecast presented has assessed both value and volume across the mobile payment transaction market. When forecasting the mobile payment transaction market, the starting point is sizing the current market, which forms the basis for the forecast how market will develop in future. Given the characteristics of market, we triangulated the outcome of three different analysis on supplier side, demand side and economy. However forecasting the market in terms of various mobile payment technologies, and applications is more of quantifying expectations and identify opportunities rather than rationalizing them after the forecast has been completed.ÃÂ

In addition, it is imperative to note that in an ever-fluctuating global economy, we not only conduct forecasts in terms of CAGR, but also analyse on the basis of key parameters such as year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth to understand the predictability of the market and to identify the right opportunities across the mobile payment transaction market.

As previously highlighted, the mobile payment transaction market is split into a number of categories. All the mobile payment system segments in terms of technology, regions and application/ purpose are analysed in terms of Basis Point Share to understand individual segmentsÃ¢â¬â¢ relative contributions to market growth. This detailed level of information is important for the identification of various key trends of the mobile payment transactions market.

Also, another key feature of this report is the analysis of all key mobile payment system marketÃ¢â¬â¢s technologies, regions and applicationÃ¢â¬â¢s revenue forecast in terms of absolute $. This is traditionally overlooked while forecasting the market. However, absolute $ opportunity is critical in assessing the level of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve, as well as to identify potential resources from a sales and delivery perspective in the mobile payment transactions market.ÃÂ

Furthermore, to understand key growth segments in terms of growth & adoption of mobile paymentÃ¢â¬â¢s technology and regions, Persistence Market Research developed the mobile payment transactionÃ¢â¬â¢s Ã¢â¬ÅMarket Attractiveness IndexÃ¢â¬. The resulting index should help providers identify real market opportunities.

