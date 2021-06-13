Mobile Payment Technologies Industry (2020-2025) | Growth Factors, Ongoing Trends With Top Players PayPal, Inc., MasterCard, Bharti Airtel, Google, Inc., Apple Inc.

The Business Research Company’s Mobile Payment Technologies Market covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.

The mobile payment technologies market consist of sales of mobile payment technologies and related services. This market deals with a method of payment that does not involve cash or cheques, but allows consumer to make immediate payments using portable electronic devices such as smartphones or tablets.

The initiatives taken by governments to promote a cashless economy is a major driver for the growth of the mobile payment technologies industry. A cashless economy is the one in which financial transactions are not done with banknotes or physical currency but via digital modes of payment. In this regard, government across the world along with the central banks are taking several initiatives to move towards a cashless economy, which ultimately leads to the growth of the mobile payment technologies market. According to a study conducted by MasterCard in 2019, the UAE has one of the fastest changing payment ecosystems because of a strong government leadership to promote electronic payments. For example, in May 2019, the Dubai Department of Finance launched a new digital payment wallet which is specially designed to pay government fees. This digital payment wallet facilitates smooth transfer of funds and promotes mobile payment technologies.

Mobile Payment Technologies Market Segmentation

Mobile Payment Technologies Market By Solutions:

Point-of sale (PoS) In-store payments Remote payments

Mobile Payment Technologies Market By Application:

Retail & E-Commerce Healthcare BFSI Enterprise

Mobile Payment Technologies Market By PoS Solutions:

Near-field communication (NFC) payments Sound-wave based payments Magnetic secure transmission (MST) payments

Request a Sample Report At: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=2473&type=smp

Table Of Content:

Executive Summary Mobile Payment Technologies Market Characteristics Mobile Payment Technologies Market Size And Growth Mobile Payment Technologies Market Segmentation Mobile Payment Technologies Market Regional And Country Analysis Asia-Pacific Mobile Payment Technologies Market China Mobile Payment Technologies Market

……

Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Mobile Payment Technologies Market Mobile Payment Technologies Market Trends And Strategies Mobile Payment Technologies Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis Appendix

Purchase Report (Individual License at USD 4000.00) At: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/purchaseoptions.aspx?id=2473

Some of the major key players involved in the Mobile Payment Technologies Market are

PayPal, Inc.

MasterCard

Bharti Airtel

Google, Inc.

Apple Inc.

North America was the largest region in the mobile payment technologies market in 2018, followed by Asia Pacific.

About Us:

The Business Research Company is a Business Intelligence Company which excels in company, market and consumer research. It has offices in the UK, the US and India and a network of trained researchers in 15 countries globally.

Contact Information:

The Business Research Company

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: [email protected]

Follow us on LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Check Our Blog For More Information At: http://blog.tbrc.info/