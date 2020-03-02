Mobile Offshore Drilling Unit (MODU) Market Size, Status, Global Outlook 2020 To 2025

The Mobile Offshore Drilling Unit (MODU) Market recently published a Global Market research study with more than 100 industry informative desk and Figures spread through Pages and easy to understand detailed TOC on “Mobile Offshore Drilling Unit (MODU) Market”.

Top Companies in the Global Mobile Offshore Drilling Unit (MODU) Market

Keppel, Sembcorp Marine, SHI, HHI, DSME, COSCO, CIMC Raffles, CMHI, CSIC Dalian, among others.

According to this study, over the next five years, the Mobile Offshore Drilling Unit (MODU) market will register a 1.7% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 34260 million by 2025, from $ 32080 million in 2019.

Market Overview

Mobile Offshore Drilling Units, or MODU, are facilities designed or modified to engage in drilling and exploration activities. The term MODU includes drilling vessels, semisubmersibles, submersibles, jack-ups, and similar facilities that can be moved without substantial effort. These facilities may or may not have self-propulsion equipment on board and may require dynamic positioning equipment or mooring systems to maintain their position.

Market Insights

The analysis also considers the sales of mobile offshore drilling unit (MODU) in APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA. In 2018, the drillship segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as high mobility and transit speed will play a significant role in the drillship segment to maintain its market position. Also, the global mobile offshore drilling unit (MODU)market report looks at factors such as advantages of MODUs over other offshore drilling units, rising global oil and gas demand, and growing offshore E&P activities.

Key Developments in the Market

● January 2018: Keppel Corporation is in discussion with Borr Drilling Limited for the possible sale of six jack-ups for around USD 960 million to Borr Drilling. The jack-up rigs are currently being made by Keppel Corporation’s subsidiary Keppel Offshore & Marine Limited.

● October 2017: PPL Shipyard Pte Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of Sembcorp Marine Ltd has signed an agreement for the sale of nine Pacific Class 400 jack-up drilling rigs to Borr Drilling Limited and its subsidiaries.

The Mobile Offshore Drilling Unit (MODU) market can be divided based on product types and its sub-type, major applications and Third Party usage area, and important regions.

This report segments the global Mobile Offshore Drilling Unit (MODU) Market on the basis of Types are

Jackup (Non-Floating)

Semisubmersible (Floating)

Drillship (Floating)

On The basis Of Application, the Global Mobile Offshore Drilling Unit (MODU) Market is Segmented into

Relatively Shallow

Deep-water

Regions Are covered By Mobile Offshore Drilling Unit (MODU) Market Report 2020 To 2025.

North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India.

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico).

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy).

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

