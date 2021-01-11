Mobile Game Apps Market Detailed Analysis and Huge Growth by Top Players -WeMade Entertainment, and Activision Blizzard.

Mobile Game Apps Market Report has newly added to its massive repository. The global Mobile Game Apps market has been analyzed by focusing on different verticals of the businesses such as market trends, regional outlook, competitive landscape, key players, business approaches, technologies, and standard operating procedures.

The Global Mobile Game Apps Market was valued at US$ 48.65 Bn in 2018 and will be growing at a CAGR of 20.4% during the forecast period from 2019 to 2025.

The major manufacturers covered in this report : Tencent, Electronic Arts, Activision Blizzard, Nintendo, Ubisoft, Zynga, and TakeTwo Interactive.

Android, iOS, and Windows are the three major OS platforms on which mobile games are developed. Although Android OS accounts for a significant volume of game downloads, iOS is expected to generate higher revenue owing to the paid nature of applications and games.

The U.S., Brazil, and Mexico are expected to emerge as lucrative markets for online mobile games in terms of growth potential as well as monetization. The Asia Pacific regional market is expected to witness a surge in gamers over the forecast period Europe and the Middle East regional markets are also expected to witness high growth potential.

This report segments the global Mobile Game Apps Market on the basis of Types are :

Mobile Stand-alone Game

Mobile Online Games

On The basis Of Application, the Global Mobile Game Apps Market is Segmented into :

<15 Years Old

15-25 Years Old

25-35 Years Old

35-45 Years Old

>45 Years Old

November 2018 – Rovio Entertainment Corp. has acquired PlayRaven Oy. This acquisition strengthens the Rovio’s expansion into mobile strategy games.

November 2018 – Jam City announced a multi-year mobile games development partnership with Disney. Through this partnership, Jam City has the right to develop new mobile games based on iconic characters and stories from Pixar and Walt Disney Animation Studios. The first game Jam City and Disney plans to develop is a mobile game based on Disney Animation’s Frozen sequel.

In June 2019, Qualcomm Technologies announced a joint demonstration with ZTE of the 5G-powered cloud gaming on a live 5G network. This utilizes the cloud gaming solutions from Tencent instant play on 5G smartphones and aims to demonstrate that console-quality mobile gaming experiences are achievable over live 5G networks.

In March 2019, the company invited developers to create games on its messaging and social media app WeChat.

Regions covered By Mobile Game Apps Market Report 2019 to 2025.

North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, North America (USA, Canada, and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia).

SIGNIFICANT FEATURES THAT ARE UNDER OFFERING AND KEY HIGHLIGHTS OF THE REPORTS:

– Detailed overview of Mobile Game Apps Market

– Changing Mobile Game Apps market dynamics of the industry

– In-depth market segmentation by Type, Application, etc.

– Historical, current and projected Mobile Game Apps market size in terms of volume and value

– Recent industry trends and developments

– Competitive landscape of Mobile Game Apps Market

– Strategies of key players and product offerings

– Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth.

