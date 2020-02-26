Mobile Device Management Market Size, Status and Growth Opportunities by 2020 Symantec Corporation, Citrix Systems Inc., Vmware Inc., Meraki (Cisco Systems, Inc.), Dell

The mobile device management market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 21% during the forecast period (2018 – 2023).

The report presents an in-depth assessment of the Global Mobile Device Management including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, deployment models, operator case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for Global Mobile Device Management investments from 2020 till 2023.

The scope of the report is limited to solutions offered by various market players from various end-user sectors including manufacturing, information technology, retail, healthcare, banking, financial services & insurance and transportation & logistics. The regions considered under the scope of the report include North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

As the rise of BYOD (Bring Your Own Device) has become an unstoppable force across the business landscape, managing what can be a host of mobile devices is now a critical consideration for every enterprise. With an expanding fleet of mobile devices, businesses need a platform that enables high levels of oversight and robust data protection. The Mobile Device Management (MDM) system is vital to track mobile device usage and have the capability to wipe devices if they are lost or stolen.

Symantec Corporation, Citrix Systems Inc., Vmware Inc., Meraki (Cisco Systems, Inc.), Dell Technologies Inc., Sas Institute Inc., Ibm Corporation, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Intel Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Ca Technologies, Trend Micro, Absolute Software Corporation, Parallels International Gmbh., Sap Se, Mobileiron, Mitsogo Inc., Sophos Ltd., And Manageengine (Zoho Corp.)

Market Scenario

Cloud Based Deployment type to Dominate the Market over the Forecast Period

The cloud-based deployment is expected to witness a faster growth rate in the market, as it is being rapidly accepted by various enterprises in the corporate space, because of its smooth, flexible, affordable, and scalable features. Moreover, cloud-based solutions empower IT teams to enroll, lock, protect, and manage devices from a remote location. Modern mobile device operating systems demand regular updates of their platforms for their smooth functioning. A cloud-based MDM solution allows a faster response to such updates as compared to that of an on-premises solution.

Most of the industry verticals, such as telecom, manufacturing, transportation, logistics, utilities, and retail, prefer cloud-based MDM solutions. Moreover, the Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) are also rapidly moving toward the cloud deployment type, due to budget constraints and the ease of accessibility of cloud-based MDM solutions.

Competitive Landscape

-May 2018: Citrix Workspace Unifies the Experience and Secures SaaS, Mobile & Virtual Apps, and Content Across all Endpoints. Digital transformation, cloud and new workstyles are forcing businesses to rethink how and where technology is deployed and secured.

-April 2018: Symantec Corp., and NTT Security, the specialized security company of NTT Group, have enter into a strategic partnership to strengthen their web security services offerings to customers across the cloud, mobile and on-premises.

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

–Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a Global and regional scale.

–Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

–Analytical Tools: Global Mobile Device Management Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyzed the growth of the key players operating in the market.

The research includes historic data from 2014 to 2020 and forecasts until 2023 which makes the reports an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

