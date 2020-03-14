Mobile Crushers And Screeners Market Global Industry Demand, Sales, Suppliers, Analysis and Forecasts to 2026

Global Mobile Crushers and Screeners Market has valued US$ 2.8Bn in 2017, and is expected to reach US$ 4.1Bn by 2026, at CAGR of 4.88% during forecast period.

The mobile crusher and screener equipment are the machinery used for crushing and processing stones and minerals mostly stationary crushing and screening equipment are mounted on a mobile wheeled or tracked platform. The mobile equipment is transported to the work site where they can manoeuvre within the site to crush and screen the aggregate.

Some major drivers of mobile crushers and screeners market are a requirement of less space, easy installation, high efficiency, convenient mobility and high production capacity. Also, the elimination of the requirement for additional transportation solutions helps in saving a significant amount of capital. The continuous increase of construction and mining industry especially in the countries such as China, the U.S, Australia, India and Brazil is boosting the market for mobile crushers and screeners. Durability and reliability are the key factors restraining the mobile crushers and screeners market.

A quarry is dominating the mobile crushers and screeners market during the forecast period. The fastest increasing application sector for mobile crushers and screeners is the construction industry. The increase in infrastructure development in the industrial, commercial and residential sector in the Asia-Pacific region drives the growth.

Mobile crushers accounted for a majority share of around 70% in 2017 and are expected to maintain its dominant position over the analysis period. The equipmentâ€™s rise in an application in material recycling sector further contributes to the market growth. The mobile crushers segment is further split into jaw crushers, impact crushers, cone crushers, and others. Jaw crushers were the most dominant type mainly owing to their high application in the primary crushing of aggregates.

Region-wise, Asia-Pacific is the most dominant regional market for mobile crushers and screeners globally during the forecast period. Asia-Pacific region is expected to be the fastest growing regional market due to an increase in infrastructure development in countries such as China, India, and Japan. Growth in urbanization in the region has forced governments in these countries to invest in several infrastructure projects for instance construction of bridges, flyover, and railroads, which help the market growth in the construction segment.

Key players operating in global mobile crusher and screener market, Komatsu Ltd., Sandvik AB, Terex Corporation, SBM Mineral processing, Kleemann GmbH, McCloskey International, Anaconda Equipment Ltd., Metso Corporation, Astec Industries Inc., and Lipmann Milwaukee, Inc., Atlas Copco Corp, CDE Global, RUBBLE MASTER HMH GmbH, IROCK Crushes, SBM Mineral Processing GmbH.

