Mobile Content Management System Market Top Companies, Trends and Growth Factors Details for Business Development – Alfresco Software, Aomata, AppTsec, Contentful, Episerver, Hyland Software, MobileIron, Progress

The digitization revolution worldwide is facilitating the adoption of content management solutions such as ECM among enterprises to efficiently store and use the information generated in an enterprise. With the continuous advancements in computing and storage technology, computing power has increased multi-fold during the last decade.

The mobile content management system is defined as a system that is capable of delivering and storing content to a wide variety of mobile devices including smartphones and tablets. Also, increasing consumer attraction towards using devices such as smartphones and tablets for their office-based works drives demands for mobile content management system market.

The report aims to provide an overview of the mobile content management system market with detailed market segmentation by component, device type, organization size, end-user, and geography. The global mobile content management system market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading mobile content management system market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, products and services offered, financial information of the last 3 years, the key development in the past five years.

– Alfresco Software, Inc.

– Aomata

– AppTec

– Contentful

– Episerver

– Hyland Software Inc.

– MobileIron

– Progress Software

– SAP SE

– Xyleme

The global mobile content management system market is segmented on the basis of component, device type, organization size, and end-user. Based on component, the mobile content management system market is segmented into solution and services. On the basis of device type, the mobile content management system market is segmented into smartphones, tablets, and other portable devices. Further, the mobile content management system market is segmented on the basis of organization size into small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and large enterprises. The mobile content management system market on the basis of the end-user is classified into BFSI, IT and telecom, transportation and logistics, government, retail, and others.

