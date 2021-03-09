Mobile Cobots Market 2020-2025 | Global Industry Trends, Share, Growth Insights by Top Key Players (Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd., Fanuc Corporation et al.)

The Global Mobile Cobots Market was valued at USD XX million in 2017, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 30% by 2025. Increasing demand for safe and multipurpose industrial robots in working environment is driving the mobile collaborative robots market globally. The demand is particularly observed in countries such as Europe and North America.

Get Sample Copy of this [email protected] https://www.orianresearch.com/request-sample/863476

The cobots industry is in developing stage with multiple manufacturers showcasing their solutions. Technological advancement which is coupled with increasing need to assure better working environment is driving the global Mobile Cobots market. Developing economies such as China and India are showing substantial demand for Mobile Cobots. However lack of awareness proposes restraint for this market. Key players are investing in developing technologically advanced solutions for various applications. The industry is anticipated to expand at a high CAGR during the forecast period from 2018 to 2025. The global Mobile Cobots market has been segmented based on capacity, end use, and region.

Regionally, the market is segmented into North America, Middle East and Africa, South America, Asia Pacific and Europe. Out of which, North America is expected to lead the Global Mobile Cobots Market during forecast period whereas Asia Pacific will show highest growth rate owing to increasing demands.

Top Key Companies Analyzed in Global Mobile Cobots Market are –

• Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd.,

• Fanuc Corporation,

• ABB,

• Rethink Robotics

• Others

• ……

Global Mobile Cobots Industry 2019 Market Research Report is spread across 121 pages and provides exclusive vital statistics, data, information, trends and competitive landscape details in this niche sector.

Inquire more or share questions if any before the purchase on Mobile Cobots Industry report @ https://www.orianresearch.com/enquiry-before-buying/863476

Key Benefit of This Report:

• Global, Regional, Country, Capacity, and End use Market Size and Forecast from 2014-2025

• Detailed market dynamics, industry outlook with market specific PESTLE, Value Chain, Supply Chain, and SWOT Analysis to better understand the market and build strategies

• Identification of key companies that can influence this market on a global and regional scale

• Expert interviews and their insights on market shift, current and future outlook and factors impacting vendors short term and long term strategies

• Detailed insights on emerging regions, capacity & end use, and competitive landscape with qualitative and quantitative information and facts

Target Audience:

• Mobile Cobots Market providers

• Research and consulting firms

• Government and research organizations

• Associations and industry bodies

Get Direct Copy of this Report @ https://www.orianresearch.com/checkout/863476

Research Methodology:

The market is derived through extensive use of secondary, primary, in-house research followed by expert validation and third party perspective like analyst report of investment banks. The secondary research forms the base of our study where we conducted extensive data mining, referring to verified data sources such as white papers government and regulatory published materials, technical journals, trade magazines, and paid data sources.

For forecasting, regional demand & supply factor, investment, market dynamics including technical scenario, consumer behavior, and end use industry trends and dynamics , capacity, spending were taken into consideration.

We have assigned weights to these parameters and quantified their market impacts using the weighted average analysis to derive the expected market growth rate.

The market estimates and forecasts have been verified through exhaustive primary research with the Key Industry Participants (KIPs) which typically include:

• Distributors,

• Government Body & Associations, and

• Research Institute

Major Points Covered in Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Methodology And Market Scope

3 Global Mobile Cobots Market — Industry Outlook

4 Global Mobile Cobots Market End-User Outlook

5 Global Mobile Cobots Market Capacity Outlook

6 Mobile Cobots Market Regional Outlook

7 Competitive Landscape

About Us

Orian Research is one of the most comprehensive collections of market intelligence reports on the World Wide Web. Our reports repository boasts of over 500000+ industry and country research reports from over 100 top publishers. We continuously update our repository so as to provide our clients easy access to the world’s most complete and current database of expert insights on global industries, companies, and products. We also specialize in custom research in situations where our syndicate research offerings do not meet the specific requirements of our esteemed clients.

Contact Us

Ruwin Mendez

Vice President – Global Sales & Partner Relations

Orian Research Consultants

US +1 (415) 830-3727| UK +44 020 8144-71-27

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.orianresearch.com/