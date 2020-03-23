Mobile Banking Market Overview, Growth Factors, Demand and Top Key Players: Atom Bank, Movencorp, Simple Finance Technology, Fidor Group

Mobile Banking Global Market Report 2020-2024

Mobile banking is a system developed by financial institutions that allow the customers to conduct certain financial transactions through their mobile.

Recent advent of smartphones has changed the scenario and now mobile banking is a web-based service provided through mobile web. Mobile banking must not be confused with other features such as mobile wallet that allow transactions through mobiles at the point of sale. Rising adoption of Smartphones and technological advancements are primary driving factors for this market. Lack of awareness regarding the actual features of a mobile app developed for mobile banking is moderately challenging its adoption.

This Report covers the manufacturers’ data, including: shipment, price, revenue, gross profit, interview record, business distribution etc., these data help the consumer know about the competitors better. This report also covers all the regions and countries of the world, which shows a regional development status, including market size, volume and value, as well as price data.

Companies Profiled in this report includes: Atom Bank, Movencorp, Simple Finance Technology, Fidor Group, N26, Pockit, Ubank, Monzo Bank, MyBank (Alibaba Group), Holvi Bank, WeBank (Tencent Holdings Limited), Hello Bank, Koho Bank, Rocket Bank, Soon Banque, Digibank, Timo, Jibun, Jenius, K Bank, Kakao Bank, Starling Bank, Tandem Bank

Product Type Segmentation

Neo Bank

Challenger Bank

Industry Segmentation

Business

Personal

Table of Content:

Section 1 Mobile Banking Product Definition

Section 2 Global Mobile Banking Market Manufacturer Share and Market Overview

Section 3 Manufacturer Mobile Banking Business Introduction

Section 4 Global Mobile Banking Market Segmentation (Region Level)

Section 5 Global Mobile Banking Market Segmentation (Product Type Level)

Section 6 Global Mobile Banking Market Segmentation (Industry Level)

Section 7 Global Mobile Banking Market Segmentation (Channel Level)

Section 8 Mobile Banking Market Forecast 2019-2024

Section 9 Mobile Banking Segmentation Product Type

Section 10 Mobile Banking Segmentation Industry

Section 11 Mobile Banking Cost of Production Analysis

