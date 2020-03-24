Mobile Backend as a Service Market 2020-2025 by Top Key Players like IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Kony, Kinvey, Anypresence, Appcelerator, Built.Io, KII Corporation, Cloudmine, Parse, Feedhenry

The Global Mobile Backend as a Service Market report draws precise insights by examining the latest and prospective industry trends and helping readers recognize the products and services that are boosting revenue growth and profitability. The study performs a detailed analysis of all the significant factors, including drivers, constraints, threats, challenges, prospects, and industry-specific trends, impacting the market on a global and regional scale. Additionally, the report cites worldwide market scenario along with competitive landscape of leading participants.

Mobile backend as a service (MBaaS), also known as “backend as a service” (BaaS), is a model for providing web app and mobile app developers with a way to link their applications to backend cloud storage and APIs exposed by back end applications while also providing features such as user management, push notifications, and integration with social networking services. These services are provided via the use of custom software development kits (SDKs) and application programming interfaces (APIs).

The Mobile Backend as a Service market analysis is intended to provide all participants and vendors with pertinent specifics about growth aspects, roadblocks, threats, and lucrative business opportunities that the market is anticipated to reveal in the coming years. This intelligence study also encompasses the revenue share, market size, market potential, and rate of consumption to draw insights pertaining to the rivalry to gain control of a large portion of the market share.

Leading Players in the Mobile Backend as a Service Market:

IBM Corporation

Oracle Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Kony

Kinvey

Anypresence

Appcelerator

Io

KII Corporation

Cloudmine

Parse

Feedhenry

Type of Mobile Backend as a Service Market:

Android

iOS

Others

Application of Mobile Backend as a Service Market:

Data and application integration

Identity and access management

Usage analytics

Support and maintenance Service

Others

The Mobile Backend as a Service market key regional Mobile Backend as a Service markets such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

The Mobile Backend as a Service Industry is extremely competitive and consolidated because of the existence of several established companies that are adopting different marketing strategies to increase their market share. The vendors engaged in the sector are outlined based on their geographic reach, financial performance, strategic moves, and product portfolio. The vendors are gradually widening their strategic moves, along with customer interaction.

