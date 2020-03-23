Mobile Application Testing Services Market 2020: Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast Till 2024

According to this study, over the next five years the Mobile Application Testing Services market will register a 9.6% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 8010 million by 2024, from US$ 5060 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Mobile Application Testing Services business, shared in Chapter 3.

Mobile application testing is the process through which applications are tested for required quality, functionality, compatibility, usability, performance and other characteristics. It includes a broad range of application testing and evaluation techniques that encompasses both standard software testing and mobile-platform-specific testing procedures.

North America is forecast to be the leading regional segment, generating the highest incremental growth in the mobile application testing service market over the forecast period. The increased consumerization of data services and location-based applications are the main factors contributing to the growth of the market segment.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Mobile Application Testing Services market by product type, application, key companies and key regions..

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Accenture

Capgemini

IBM

Wipro

Cognizant

Cigniti

Infosys

NTT Data

ScienceSoft

QualiTest

Testlio

QA InfoTech

TestFort QA Lab

Infuse

ITechArt

RTTS

Test Triangle

This study considers the Mobile Application Testing Services value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.

Manual

Automation

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.

BFSI

Telecom

IT

Retail

Media

Other

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Mobile Application Testing Services market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Mobile Application Testing Services market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Mobile Application Testing Services players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Mobile Application Testing Services with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Mobile Application Testing Services submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

