Mist Eliminators Market by Top Key Players, Size, Drivers and Key Players: Munters; Hilliard Corporation; Koch-Glitsch, LP; Sulzer Ltd; DuPont de Nemours, Inc.; others

Forecast Period 2020-2026: A comprehensive analysis of the market structure along with the forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the market have been delivered through this Mist Eliminators Market business document. The market is greatly transforming because of the moves of the key players and brands including developments, product launches, joint ventures, mergers and acquisitions that in turn changes the view of the global face of industry.

The well-established Key players in the market are: Filtermist International Limited; Amacs Process Towers Internals; Munters; Hilliard Corporation; Koch-Glitsch, LP; Sulzer Ltd; DuPont de Nemours, Inc.; Boegger Industrial Limited; REA Plastik Tech GmbH; Agilis Technologies; Sullair, LLC; Kimre, Inc.; Air Quality Engineering; KCH Services, Inc.; Coastal Technologies, Inc.; Okutani Ltd.; MMAQUA!; VARUN ENGINEERING; Chem Dist Process Solutions; RVT Process Equipment GmbH; 3nine AB among others.

Unique structure of the report

Global mist eliminators market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 1145.20 million by 2026, registering a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the significant rise of industrialization in the various developing regions of the world.

Mist Eliminators Market Trends | Industry Segment by Type (Wire Mesh, Vane, Fiber Bed, Cyclone, Baffle, Others), Technology (Brownian Diffusion, Direct Interception, Inertial Impaction), Material (Metal, PP, FRP, Others), Application (Distillation, Crystallizers, Dehydrator, Evaporator, Cooling Towers, Knockout Drum, Scrubber, Separators, Gas Cleaning, Absorbers, Absolution, Others), End-Use (Mist Removal, Pollution Control, Improvement of Impurity Separation), Industry Vertical (Oil & Gas, Desalination, Power Generation, Chemical, Paper & Pulp, Others), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Mist eliminators are industrial equipments that are used for the separation of contaminants in the form of mist droplets present in the environment. These droplets are a result of various industrial process emissions. Although, these equipments do not just eliminate droplets they also filter the contaminants sized 3 microns or above that.

Market Drivers:

Social benefits and presence of various policies present that are designed to promote the usage of the device will boost the market growth

Presence of various regulations and compliances regarding the environmental impact of various industries acts as a driving factor for this market growth

Increasing demand from the power generation application due to the overall growth of the industry; this factor is expected to fuel the growth of the market

Various research & development activities undertaken by the manufacturers to provide innovations in their product range; this factor is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of this market

Market Restraints:

Declining trend experienced in oil & gas industry; this factor is expected to hinder the growth of the market

Presence of environmentally-clean sources of energy generation also restricts the growth of this market

High costs associated with the installation and maintenance of these products is expected to hinder the growth of the market

