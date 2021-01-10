Mining Automation Market Future Outlook To 2026 | Trimble, Caterpillar Inc., Sandvik, Komatsu America Corp., Hitachi, Atlas Copco and Hexagon AB

The report analyzes and presents an overview of ‘Mining Automation – Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)’ is a professional and in-depth research & with a focus on the current state of the global industry. Global Mining Automation Market is accounted for $2.24 million in 2017 and expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.2% to reach $4.20 million by 2026. Factors such as the increasing need for worker safety, the increasing requirement enhancement in mining productivity, and the fall in operating expenses are driving the market growth.

The Report on the Mining Automation market offers explain knowledge on the market parts like dominating players, Regions Covered (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa), Types Covered (Software, Communications System, Equipment), Techniques Covered (Underground Mining Technique and Surface Mining Technique)

SOME OF THE KEY PLAYERS IN GLOBAL Mining Automation MARKET INCLUDE

Trimble

Caterpillar

Sandvik

RPMGlobal

Komatsu

Hitachi

Hexagon

Fluidmesh Networks

Symboticware

MST Global

Autonomous Solutions Inc.

Atlas Copco.

Mining automation refers to highly efficient autonomous equipment installation that enhances the productivity and improves safety which protects workers from the issues related to hazardous mining process. It automates the mining process for both surface and underground mining operation.

By mining technique, the market for underground mining technique is driving due to the major minerals found under the earth’s surface, which are explored, collected, and later on processed. As working in underground mines is considered hazardous, the need for advanced automated mining equipment is more for underground mining techniques. To safeguard mine workers, automated systems have been deployed at a huge rate in underground mines, which enables the market growth at a substantial rate.

By Type, software and information technology can help mining organizations by building in efficiencies to improve productivity, improve profits and drop the costs by providing technologies and applications to equip organizations with the intelligence to improve processes.

Based on geography, Asia pacific has huge natural reserves spread among the countries throughout the region. It is expected to become one of the largest markets for mining equipment and execution of mining automation technologies. The reason for this trend is the improved use of automated mining equipment by top exploration and mining companies such as Rio Tinto, FMG Group, and BHP Billiton. Moreover, the increasing digitization of mines and globalization of economies have attracted significant investments from the mining companies all over the world.

Workflows Covered:

Mining Process

Mine Maintenance

Mine Development

