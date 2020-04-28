Milking Systems Industry Tremendous Growth and Shares | Lely; GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft; DeLaval Inc.; Fullwood Packo; BouMatic; others

Forecast Period 2020-2026: A comprehensive analysis of the market structure along with the forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the market have been delivered through this Milking Systems Market business document. The market is greatly transforming because of the moves of the key players and brands including developments, product launches, joint ventures, mergers and acquisitions that in turn changes the view of the global face of industry.

The well-established Key players in the market are: Lely; GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft; DeLaval Inc.; Fullwood Packo; BouMatic; S. A. Christensen & Co.; Milkplan; Prompt Dairy Tech; Afimilk Ltd.; Impact Technologies; ADF Milking Ltd.; BISSTARR MILKING SYSTEMS; Vansun Technologies Private Limited; AMS Galaxy USA LLC; Caprine Supply; Kanters Holland B.V.; Bob-White Systems; Hokofarm Group B.V.; DAIRYMASTER; InterPuls S.p.A.; MILKWELL MILKING SYSTEMS; Pearson International LLC; Read Industrial Ltd; Rotec Engineering; SCR; Spunhill among others.

In January 2019, GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft announced the launch of “DairyRobot R9500” helping bring farmers and dairy industry with a highly intelligent milking system which also provides efficient herd management to improve the farming efficiency. The product is integrated with real-time SCC monitoring, highly successful milking technology, and enhances the comfort for cattle as well as its operators

Milking Systems Market Trends | Industry Segment by Product Type (Fully Automatic, Semi-Automatic), System (Portable Milking Machines, Barn Milking Systems, Robotics Milking Systems, Milking Parlors), Model Type (Mobile, Stationary, Pipeline), Livestock (Cow, Sheep, Buffalo, Goat, Others), Buyer Type (Individuals, Enterprise), End-User (Micro Dairy Farms, Macro Dairy Farms, Others), Distribution Channel (Online, Offline), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Milking systems are the collection of equipment, tools and various different components to automate the process of extracting milk from different types of cattle. This process is commonly known as milking and involves little or no human intervention for the entirety of its operations. These systems are used for significant enhancement of productivity and enhancing the extraction process significantly.

Market Drivers:

Increasing levels of adoption from small and medium-sized enterprises is expected to propel the growth of the market

Enhanced adoption rate for these products as it helps in achieving high-performances in various agricultural activities and extracts the milk in a hygienic method

Focus of the dairy manufacturers on reducing their utilization of human labour as the fourth industrial revolution infiltrates the various manufacturing facilities of the world is another factor accelerating this market growth

Availability of various machineries and systems that can foster freedom of movement for cattle and induce greater comfort during the entire process will also fuel the market growth

Market Restraints:

Lack of awareness in various underdeveloped or emerging regions of the world; this factor is expected to hinder the growth of the market

Large levels of financial costs associated with the operation and maintenance of these systems restricts the market growth

Uncertainty of prices relating to dairy farming which can result in constantly vulnerable environment for their businesses; this trend requires adoption of low-cost technologies which is expected to act as a restraint for the market

