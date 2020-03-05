Milking Robots Market 2020-Industry Size, Share, Growth, Demand, Top Players-Lely, DeLaval, Hokofarm, GEA Farm, SA Christensen, Fullwood, Boumatic Robotics | Forecast 2026

According to a new market research report titled, ‘Milking Robots Market’, added on Orian Research. This report is to define important Portion and competitors of the market with respect to market size, growth, demand, and statistic. This report also covers all the regions and countries of the world, which shows a regional development status, it also includes Business Profile, Introduction, revenue etc.

The Milking Robots market was valued at 1270 Million US$ in 2019 and is projected to reach 2780 Million US$ by 2026, at a CAGR of 10.3% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2020 to 2026 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Milking Robots.

The global milking robots industry mainly concentrates in Europe. The global leading players in this market are Lely and DeLaval, which total revenue is $783.41 million, accounts for 75.45% of total production value in 2015.

Milking robots, also known as robotic milking machines, automatic milking systems (AMS) or voluntary milking systems (VMS), were developed in the late 20th century. They have been commercially available since the early 1990s. The core of such systems that allows complete automation of the milking process is a type of agricultural robot.

Common systems rely on the use of computers and special herd management software. The milking robot consist of a master control computer, milking robot, milking equipment, import and export control system, cow individual identification device. With the milking robot, it is possible to supply an individual cow with all her needs for an optimal health, production and well-being, without the extra labor. The basis of successful dairy farming is the healthy and happy individual cow.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, and market share for each company:

• Lely

• DeLaval

• Hokofarm

• GEA Farm

• SA Christensen

• Fullwood

• Boumatic Robotics

• ….

The report firstly introduced the Milking Robots basics: definitions, classifications, applications and market overview; product specifications; manufacturing processes; cost structures, raw materials and so on. Then it analyzed the world’s main region market conditions, including the product price, profit, capacity, production, supply, demand and market growth rate and forecast etc. In the end, the report introduced new project SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.

Global Milking Robots Industry 2019 Market Research Report is spread across 95 pages and provides exclusive vital statistics, data, information, trends and competitive landscape details in this niche sector.

Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed. This report also states import/export consumption, supply and demand Figures, cost, price, revenue and gross margins. The report also focuses on global major leading industry players of Global Milking Robots Market providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information. Upstream raw materials and equipment and downstream demand analysis is also carried out.

A growing lack of high-quality, affordable labor, in combination with the demand for higher efficiency, lower costs and flexible lifestyles, has created a new category for robotic milking and other automated systems on dairies. Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the global recovery trend is clear, investors are still optimistic about this area, the future will still have more new investment enter the field. In the next five years, the consumption volume will keep slow increasing, as well as the consumption value.

Milking Robots Breakdown Data by Type

• Pail Milking Robots

• Pipeline Milking Robots

• Plshy Bone Milking Robots

• Others

Milking Robots Breakdown Data by Application

• Farm

• Dairy Company

• Others

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions: North America, United States, Canada, Mexico, Asia-Pacific, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Singapore, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Russia, Rest of Europe, Central & South America, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Middle East & Africa, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Rest of Middle East & Africa.

