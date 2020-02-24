Milking Robots Market 2019: Industry is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 12.0% | Top Key Players: Lely, DeLaval, Hokofarm, GEA Farm, SA Christensen, Fullwood, Boumatic Robotics

Milking robots, also known as robotic milking machines, automatic milking systems (AMS) or voluntary milking systems (VMS), were developed in the late 20th century. They have been commercially available since the early 1990s. The core of such systems that allows complete automation of the milking process is a type of agricultural robot. Common systems rely on the use of computers and special herd management software. The milking robot consist of a master control computer, milking robot, milking equipment, import and export control system, cow individual identification device. With the milking robot, it is possible to supply an individual cow with all her needs for an optimal health, production and well-being, without the extra labor. The basis of successful dairy farming is the healthy and happy individual cow.

The worldwide market for Milking Robots is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 12.0% over the next five years, will reach 2510 million US$ in 2023, from 1270 million US$ in 2017.

Some of the key players in Global Milking Robots market are:

Lely

DeLaval

Hokofarm

GEA Farm

SA Christensen

Fullwood

Boumatic Robotics

Get Free Sample Report @ https://www.researchformarkets.com/sample/global-milking-robots-market-96187

This report focuses on the Milking Robots in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

The global milking robots industry mainly concentrates in Europe. The global leading players in this market are Lely and DeLaval, which total revenue is $783.41 million, accounts for 75.45% of total production value in 2015.

A growing lack of high-quality, affordable labor, in combination with the demand for higher efficiency, lower costs and flexible lifestyles, has created a new category for robotic milking and other automated systems on dairies. Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the global recovery trend is clear, investors are still optimistic about this area, the future will still have more new investment enter the field. In the next five years, the consumption volume will keep slow increasing, as well as the consumption value.

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Pail Milking Robots

Pipeline Milking Robots

Plshy Bone Milking Robots

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Farm

Dairy Company

Others

To Know More Details about Top Key Players, Table of Content & List of Figures you can Visit @ https://www.researchformarkets.com/reports/global-milking-robots-market-96187

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Milking Robots Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Pail Milking Robots

1.2.2 Pipeline Milking Robots

1.2.3 Plshy Bone Milking Robots

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Farm

1.3.2 Dairy Company

1.3.3 Others

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Lely

2.2 DeLaval

2.3 Hokofarm

2.4 GEA Farm

2.5 SA Christensen

3 Global Milking Robots Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2016-2017)

4 Global Milking Robots Market Analysis by Regions

5 North America Milking Robots by Countries

6 Europe Milking Robots by Countries

7 Asia-Pacific Milking Robots by Countries

Continue…

Place a Purchase Order for Milking Robots Market @ https://www.researchformarkets.com/buy-now/global-milking-robots-market-96187/one

Note: If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.

About Research for Markets:

Research for Markets indulges in detailed and diligent research on different markets, trends and emerging opportunities in the successive direction to cater to your business needs. We have established the pillars of our flourishing institute on the grounds of Credibility and Reliability. RFM delve into the markets across Asia Pacific, North America, South America, Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Contact:

Mr. A Naidu

Research for Markets

Tel: +44 8000-4182-37 (UK)

Email: [email protected]