Milk Substitutes (Non Dairy Milk) Industry By Distribution Channel (Supermarkets, Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Specialty Stores, Online Retail Stores) Analysis Report by TBRC

The Business Research Company’s Milk Substitutes (non dairy milk) Market covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.

The milk substitutes (non-dairy milk) market consists of sales of milk substitutes. This industry includes establishments that produce milk substitutes such as soy milk, almond milk and rice milk.

The increasing consumers’ preference for vegan food is driving the milk substitutes industry. Consumers are increasingly becoming aware about animal abuse at dairy farms and are avoiding animal based products. Vegan milk is cholesterol-free, rich in vitamin D and proteins and provides more calcium than animal milk. According to a report by Mintel in 2017, sales of non-dairy milk in the USA grew 61% over the last five years. The rising shift towards veganism and health consciousness is driving the milk substitutes market.

Global Milk Substitutes (non dairy milk) Market Segmentation

Global Milk Substitutes (non dairy milk) Market Segmentation By Type:

Soy Milk Almond Milk Rice Milk Others

Global Milk Substitutes (non dairy milk) Market Segmentation By Application:

Food Beverages

Global Milk Substitutes (non dairy milk) Market Segmentation By Distribution Channel:

Supermarkets Hypermarkets Convenience stores Specialty stores Online retail stores Others

Global Milk Substitutes (non dairy milk) Market Segmentation By Formulation:

Plain-Sweetened Plain-Unsweetened Flavored-Sweetened Others

Asia Pacific was the largest region in the milk substitutes (non-dairy milk) market in 2018. This region is expected to remain the largest during the next five years and is forecasted to register the highest CAGR during 2018-2023.

Some of the major key players involved in the Milk Substitutes (non dairy milk) Market are

Hain Celestial Group

WhiteWave Foods

ADM,

Nutriops S.L

Blue Diamond Growers.

