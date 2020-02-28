Milk Protein Concentrate Market In-Depth Analysis & Forecast 2018-2028

Milk protein concentrates are milk products with concentrated contents of milk protein. Milk protein concentrates are produced by processing skim milk. In the United States, milk protein concentrates are defined as “any complete milk protein concentrate (lactalbumin and casein) that contains 40% or more protein by weight.”

Producing milk protein concentrates from skim milk involves a series of procedures such as ultrafiltration, evaporation, and spray drying. Ultrafiltration separates whole milk into skim milk and cream, removing the liquid to obtain small molecules of protein and minerals. Milk protein concentrates are normally produced in the dry, powder form, and can be used in various dairy and food products, including desserts and energy bars, which mainly drives the milk protein concentrate market.

Get Special Discount on this Report @ https://www.tmrresearch.com/sample/sample?flag=D&rep_id=4530

Milk Protein Concentrate Market – Notable Developments

In July 2018, Fonterra’s global dairy ingredients brand – NZMP announced that it will launch a new range of milk protein concentrates in the North American region. The company announced that the new product range will include fast-digesting milk protein concentrates and 14% high-protein ready-to-drink medical beverage. Fonterra also made announcements about its partnership with The a2 Milk Company (a2MC), which is mainly aimed at expanding company’s existing product range that includes recent additions such as low-lactose, organic and high protein milk products.

Westland Co-operative Dairy Company Limited – a New Zealand-based stakeholder in the milk protein concentrate market – recently announced that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with PT Sanghiang Perkasa (Kalbe) – a health and nutrition company based in Indonesia. The company aims to build a strong presence in South East Asia by leveraging Kalbe’s reach across a large consumer base in the region.

Idaho Milk Products, another US-based player in the milk protein concentrate market recently declared its plans to expand its milk processing facility in Jerome, Idaho by one-third. The company also announced that it will invest nearly US$ 26 million in the expansion of the facility in order to accommodate an additional 1 million pounds of locally sourced milk each day.

Some of the most prominent competitors operating in the competitive landscape of global milk protein concentrate market include –

Westland

Fonterra

Tatura

Erie Foods

Nutrinnovate Australia

Idaho Milk

Darigold Ingredients

Grassland

Paras

Glanbia

Enka S�t

Kerry

Milk Protein Concentrate market Dynamics

Health-conscious Consumers Seeking Nutritious On-the-go Snack Options Trigger Milk Protein Concentrate market Growth

An alarming rise in the prevalence of lifestyle diseases, such as cardiovascular diseases and diabetes, is encouraging consumers to adopt healthier eating habits. The recent developments in the milk protein concentrate market are mainly attributed to the palpable shift in dietary habits of a large consumer base, which is inclined towards food products with more nutrition.

Furthermore, the fast-paced lifestyle has been attributed for the increasing trend of healthy snacking. Growing popularity of nutritious food products for on-the-go snacking is emerging as a prominent trend among young-adult consumers. Leading players in the milk protein concentrate market are capitalizing on the increasing demand for healthy snacks and improving profitable sales of milk protein concentrates with the rapidly-multiplying number of health-conscious consumers worldwide.

Increasing Consumption of Protein for Weight Management will Boost Milk Protein Concentrate market Growth

The health and wellness trend is on the rise among consumers across the world, especially in developing countries. Growing prevalence of obesity is triggering consumers to engage in physical fitness activities and concentrate on obtaining specific nutrients to accelerate weight loss processes. The belief the consuming more proteins can speed up fat loss is taking roots among consumers, which is likely to augur well for the milk protein concentrate market.

New-generation dairy ingredients, such as milk protein concentrates, hold great potential for foods and beverages with high protein content, thereby leading players in the milk protein concentrate market are aiming to capitalize on the substantial rise in demand for high-protein foods by targeting leading players in the food & beverage industry.

Fluctuating Dairy Prices Worldwide – A Prominent Challenge for Milk Protein Concentrate market Players

Being a raw material dependent market, the growth and development of the milk protein concentrate market is mainly influenced by the supply and prices of milk, which is the primary raw ingredient used in the manufacturing of milk protein concentrates. A variety of factors that impact the milk industry and dairy prices remain instrumental in driving or impeding growth of the milk protein concentrate market. Thereby, uncertainties associated with milk prices and supply continue to remain a prime challenge for milk protein concentrate market player.

Request For TOC On this Market Report at – https://www.tmrresearch.com/sample/sample?flag=T&rep_id=4530

Milk Protein Concentrate market Segmentation

Based on ingredient types, the milk protein concentrate market is segmented into

Milk Protein Concentrates (MPC)

Milk Protein Isolates (MPI)

Co-precipitates

Blends

Total Milk Proteins (TMP)

Based on the contents, the milk protein concentrate market is segmented into

85%

70%-85%

70%

Based on the end-use applications, the milk protein concentrate market is segmented into

Nutrition products

Dairy products

Cheese products

Others

About TMR Research:

TMR Research is a premier provider of customized market research and consulting services to business entities keen on succeeding in today’s supercharged economic climate. Armed with an experienced, dedicated, and dynamic team of analysts, we are redefining the way our clients’ conduct business by providing them with authoritative and trusted research studies in tune with the latest methodologies and market trends.

Contact:

TMR Research,

3739 Balboa St # 1097,

San Francisco, CA 94121

United States

Tel: +1-415-520-1050