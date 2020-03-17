Milk Powder Market 2020-2025: Industry Overview, Growth, Opportunities and Forecast

According to IMARC Group’s recently published report titled “Milk Powder Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025”, the market volume is further projected to reach 13.6 Million Tons by 2025, growing at a CAGR of nearly 4% during 2020-2025. Milk powder or dried milk is a dairy product which is manufactured by evaporating milk until it becomes dry. During the process, the milk is pasteurised under controlled temperatures to eliminate any bacterial growth. Milk powder is a rich source of essential vitamins and minerals such as calcium, zinc, magnesium, and vitamins A, E, K and D. In addition to this, it also provides other nutritional elements such as antioxidants and amino acids which play a vital role in cellular growth, aiding in blood clotting and enhancing the body’s immune system.

Global Milk Powder Market Drivers/Constraints:

Milk powder offers an extended shelf life so that it can be stored for a longer period of time without any significant loss of quality of the milk. This is one of the major factors which is driving the growth of the global milk powder market.

Consumers across emerging markets have become aware about the usage and benefits offered by milk powder. This, in turn, is proliferating the demand for milk powder across the globe.

Apart from this, the growth of the market is also being influenced by mass urbanisation, improving living standards, a stable growth across end-use industries along with easy transportability and low distribution costs of milk powder.

However, adulteration, addition of preservatives and implementation of stringent regulations by governments across various nations are some of the factors which act as major obstacles for the market growth.

Market Segmentation

Market Breakup by Product Type

Whole Milk Powder Skimmed Milk Powder

Market Breakup by Function

Emulsification Foaming Flavouring Thickening

Market Breakup by Application

Infant Formula Confectionery Sports and Nutrition Foods Bakery Products Dry Mixes Fermented Milk Products Meat Products Others

Market Breakup by Region

European Union New Zealand China United States Brazil Others

