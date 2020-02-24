Military Robots Market Unbelievable Growth 2020 | Northrop Grumman Corporation, Lockheed Martin Corporation, QinetiQ, ENDEAVOR ROBOTICS, INC., Cobham plc, General Dynamics Corporation

There are few major competitors currently working in the global military robot market are Northrop Grumman Corporation, Lockheed Martin Corporation, QinetiQ, ENDEAVOR ROBOTICS, INC., Cobham plc, General Dynamics Corporation, Elbit Systems Ltd., UAV Factory, Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd., AeroVironment, Inc., IMI Systems Ltd., BAE Systems., Saab AB., Boeing., and others.

The rise in popularity of artificial intelligence and robotics in military applications is expected to lead the market during the forecast period. However, military robots have some disadvantages, such as ensuring interoperability between different systems and technologies. The global military robot market is dominated by the use of robots in new military applications and military modernization programs that achieve a healthy CAGR of 13.40% during the 2019-2026 forecast period.

The United States and Russia, such as Uran-6, Skarabei, and Sfera, have developed a variety of well-known military robots for various military functions. Uran-6 is designed to perform mine reconnaissance and area cleanup, while Skarabei is designed to monitor underground tunnels and wells. Sfera is designed to determine the cause of noise / movement. For example, the quadcopter AeroVironment UAV, Tether Eye, is designed for surveillance at 15 feet high. Similarly, Elbit Systems Ltd. introduced ViPer (Versatile, Intelligent, and Portable Robot) robots to perform combat performance in the military sector.

Military Robots Market Drivers:

Development of artificial intelligence and modern technology leads the military robot market Increasing global terrorist activity is another factor driving market growth Increasing maturity by replacing soldiers with robots is also driving market growth. This robot is designed to contribute to industrial development by providing excellent service in situations such as dangerous and extreme environments without any hassle.

Global Military Robots Market Segmentation

Global Military Robots Market By Platform

Land Robots

Marine Robots

Airborne Robots

Global Military Robots Market By Application

Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) ,Search and Rescue ,Combat Support ,Transportation ,Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) ,Mine Clearance ,Firefighting ,Others

Global Military Robots Market By Payout

Sensor

Radar

Weapon

Others

Global Military Robots Market By End user

Military Market

Homeland Security Market

Global Military Robots Market By Mode of operation

Human Operated

Autonomous

Global Military Robots Market By Geography

North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa

Table of contents:Military Robots Market

Scope: Includes major manufacturers covered, major market segments, the range of products offered in the global Military Robots market, years considered, and research objectives. In addition, we will touch on the segmentation studies provided in the report based on the type of product and application.

Executive summary: Provides an overview of key research, market growth rates, competitive landscape, Military Robots market drivers, trends, issues, and macro indicators.

Regional production: Here, the Military Robots market report provides information on imports and exports, production, revenue, and key companies in all the regional markets studied.

Manufacturer Profile: Each player profiled in this section is researched based on SWOT analysis, product, production, value, capacity, and other important factors.

The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted manufacture trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.

Specifically, potential risks associated with investing in Military Robots market industry are assayed quantitatively and qualitatively through RFM ’s Risk Assessment System. According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors & stockholders identify emerging opportunities, manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions.

