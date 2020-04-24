Military Navigation Systems Market Scope, Research, Growth Prediction and Research Report Till 2025

The Global Military Navigation Systems Market report offers a comprehensive analysis of the market. This report focused on market past and present growth globally. Global research on Global Military Navigation Systems Industry presents a market overview, product details, classification, market concentration, and maturity study. The market value and growth rate from 2020-2026 along with industry size estimates are explained.

The prominent players in the global Military Navigation Systems market are:

Northrop Grumman Corporation, Safran SA, Thales Group, Honeywell International Inc., Collins Aerospace, KVH Industries, Inc., CMC Electronics, GE Aviation, Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd., Raytheon Anschtz GmbH, Moog Inc., DIGINEXT

Market Scope-

The military navigation systems market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of above 4.5% during the forecast period.

– The increasing military spending of the countries is supporting their governments respective procurement plans for a wide range of products for military operations from intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance to combat and battlefield. Such procurement plans for manned and unmanned systems along with precision-guided munitions, etc., are anticipated to drive the demand for navigation systems market in the military sector in the coming years.

The study includes all the systems and sub-systems related to navigation for all military platforms like fixed-wing and rotary-wing aircraft of both combat and non-combat purposes. It also includes all the navigation systems in surface and underwater platforms like destroyers, frigates, corvette, submarines, etc. The study also includes all the navigation systems in land vehicles, man-portable navigational aids, and fixed base antennas as well as in spacecraft and satellite. It also includes all the navigation systems in missiles, rockets and other smart ammunitions used in the military.

Report Coverage

Asia-Pacific Region is Expected to Generate the Highest Demand During the Forecast Period

The steady growth of military spending in countries such as China, India, and South Korea among others is majorly driving the procurement and modernization plans of military equipment. China, India, Singapore, South Korea, and Pakistan have witnessed an increase of 22.43%, 21.53%, 16.26%, 14.78%, and 13.61% respectively, in their military expenditure during the period of 2015 – 2018. The flaring regional tensions in the East and South China Seas are boosting the military modernization by China and its neighbors. The majority of the Asia-Pacific countries are modernizing their military platforms. The countries are procuring new aircraft to increase their air strength and strengthening their sea ISR capabilities by procuring new ships.

Currently, along with manned capabilities, the countries are also involved in developing and upgrading their unmanned capabilities. For instance, in November 2018, China unveiled CH-7, the new-generation stealth combat unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV). This UAV can launch air-to-ground or anti-ship missiles and long-distance precision-guided bombs. Such developments are anticipated to support the growth of the military navigation systems in the Asia-Pacific region during the forecast period.

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyses key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

The research includes historic data from 2015 to 2020, and forecast to 2026 which makes the reports an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

