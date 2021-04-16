Military Augmented Reality Market Share, Applications, Drivers, Trends and Forecast to 2025

The global military augmented reality market accounted to US$ 511.8 Mn in 2017 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 17.4% during the forecast period 2018 – 2025, to account to US$ 1,797.5 by 2025.

Global Military Augmented Reality Market report aims to provide a 360-degree view of the market in terms of cutting-edge technology, key developments, drivers, restraints and future trends with impact analysis of these trends on the market for short-term, mid-term and long-term during the forecast period. Further, the report also covers key players profiling with detailed SWOT analysis, financial facts and key developments of products/service from the past three years.

The global military augmented reality market is experiencing a steady growth in the current scenario and is anticipated to rise in the coming years. Augmented Reality application in military is rapidly spreading in all three areas- ground, naval as well as military aircrafts, with rising demand of complex battlefields technology in order to enhance safety and effectiveness of war militants. Forward-looking soldier programs have been under research and development for years, experiencing various alterations over that time frame, with theories often utilizing augmented reality technologies delivered through different HMD devices. Moreover, the traditional or hand-held GPS systems required location to be geo-registered for identifying the location, which makes the systems slower. The AR technology is much faster as the technology doesn’t require any geo-registration to locate the position of the soldier. This helps the bearer to move from one place to another with ease and hands free.

The major players showcased in the research study includes Google LLC (United States), Applied Research Associates Inc. (United States), BAE Systems (United Kingdom), Six15 Technologies (United States) and Osterhout Design Group (United States).

To provide detailed information regarding the major factors (drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges, and trends) influencing the growth of the global Military Augmented Reality Market.

To forecast the size of the market segments with respect to four major regional segments, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (Latin America and the Middle East & Africa)

The global military augmented reality market has been segmented on basis of various parameters such as components, product types, functions and geography. Based on components, the market for military augmented reality is segmented as lens, display, cameras, sensors, memory & processor/controllers and others. The product type segment include helmet mounted display (HMD), heads-up display (HUD), smart glasses and goggles. The military augmented reality market is categorized on basis of functions as night vision, situational awareness, navigation and asset management. The market is further analyzed by categorizing the market on basis of five strategic regions across the globe as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and South America.

