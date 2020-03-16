Business News

Migraine Drugs Market Growing at a CAGR of 15.2%, Valued at US$ 7 billion by 2025 | Key Companies Alder Biopharmaceuticals, Amgen, AbbVie, Pfizer, Teva Pharmaceutical

Orian Research March 16, 2020 No Comments

According to a new report, the global migraine therapeutics market is estimated to be valued at US$ 7 billion in the year 2025, growing at a CAGR of 15.2% in the period 2020 to 2025. Growth of the market is driven by factors such as increasing incidences of migraine, rising female population, patent expiration and stressed lifestyle.

Migraine is a complex debilitating neurological disorder which is often characterized by recurrent severe headaches in one side of the head. It is generally preceded by sensory warning signs and other symptoms such as sensitivity to light and noise, nausea, vomiting, dizziness, etc.

Access sample of the report @ https://www.orianresearch.com/request-sample/1275554
Migraine therapeutics market is expected to witness advent of first in-class novel migraine drugs especially meant for patients unresponsive to triptans or ones at risk of cardiovascular disorders. Allergan’s ubrogepant and Eli Lilly’s Lasmiditan are one of the leading migraine drugs based on novel mechanism of action.Major industry players operating in the market include
• Eli Lilly & Company
• Teva Pharmaceutical Industries
• Alder Biopharmaceuticals
• Amgen Inc.
• AbbVie Inc.
• Pfizer Inc.
• .…..

These players are profiled herein based on attributes such as business overview, product segments and financial analysis. It also compiles performance comparison of aforementioned companies and other leading companies in the segment based on various parameters in the competitive landscape section.

In totality, the report provides detailed market analysis, with relevant forecasted data supported by key market dynamics. This information will be helpful in evaluating opportunities in global Migraine Drugs market.

No. of Pages – 100

Inquire more or share questions if any before the purchase on this report @ https://www.orianresearch.com/enquiry-before-buying/1275554

Target Audience
• Migraine Drug Manufacturers
• Chemical Suppliers
• End Users
• Research Professionals
• Healthcare Consultancies
• Regulatory Bodies

Key questions answered in the report
• Historical market size of migraine therapeutics from 2009 to 2018 in US$ Billions.
• Projected market growth in the forecasted period 2019 to 2025 with estimated revenue for each year in US$ Billions.

• Revenue forecasts of major migraine therapeutics in the period 2016 to 2025 in US$ Billions.
• Regional and country of migraine therapeutics in the period 2017 to 2025 in US$ Billions.
• Market drivers, restraints and industry trends that has impact on revenue.
• Profiling of major companies with detailed analysis of major migraine therapeutics approved for marketing as well as in pipeline..Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed. This report also states import/export consumption, supply and demand Figures, cost, price, revenue and gross margins.Order a Copy of Global Migraine Drugs Market Report @ https://www.orianresearch.com/checkout/1275554

Table Of Content
1. Executive Summary
2. Research Methodology
3. Migraine Drugs
4. Market Analysis
5. Market Segmentation by Drug Class
6. Migraine Market Regional Analysis
7. Market Dynamics
8. Competitive Landscape
9. Company Profiles.

List of Tables and Figures…
Figure 1: Rockville Research – Research Methodology
Table 1: Types of Migraine
Figure 2: Stages of Migraine
Table 2: Treatment Options for Migraine
Figure 3: Global Migraine Drugs Market Size by Value, 2009-18 (US$ Billions)
Figure 4: Global Migraine Drugs Market Size by Value Forecasted, 2019E-25E (US$ Billions)

Figure 5: Global Migraine Market Share by Treatment Drugs Class (2019E)
…………….
Customization Service of the Report:
Orian Research provides customization of reports as per your need. This report can be personalized to meet your requirements. Get in touch with our sales team, who will guarantee you to get a report that suits your necessities.
About Us:Orian Research is one of the most comprehensive collections of market intelligence reports on the World Wide Web. Our reports repository boasts of over 500000+ industry and country research reports from over 100 top publishers. We continuously update our repository so as to provide our clients easy access to the world’s most complete and current database of expert insights on global industries, companies, and products. We also specialize in custom research in situations where our syndicate research offerings do not meet the specific requirements of our esteemed clients.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *