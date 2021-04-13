Middle East Paints and Coatings Market Size, Status and Outlook 2020 – Akzo Nobel NV, Al Jazeera Paints, BASF SE, Beckers Group

Middle East Paints and Coatings Market – Growth, Trends, And Forecast (2020 – 2024)

The report presents an in-depth assessment of the Middle East Paints and Coatings including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, deployment models, operator case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for Middle East Paints and Coatings investments from 2020 till 2024.

The Middle East Paints and Coatings market is highly competitive and consists of a number of major players. Companies, like Akzo Nobel NV, Al Jazeera Paints, BASF SE, Beckers Group, Berger Paints Emirates Ltd (Asian Paints Ltd), Caparol, Jotun A/S, RPM International Inc., PPG Industries Inc., Terraco UAE Ltd, Thermalite Middle East, National Paints, Hempel Group, Premier Paints Company Limited (The Sherwin-Williams Company), Ritver Paints & Coatings, Tambour among others.

Scope of the Report

Paints and coatings are used for various applications in interiors and exteriors of houses for protection from bistering summers, freezing winters, soaking rain, and also from UV radiation. Increase in the construction of hotels and restaurants, re-painting of old hotels and maintenance of architectural and decorative infrastructure (to attract the tourists), are expected to boost the market studied. The costs of the commodities are important for paint manufacturers, as more than 50% of the operating costs are allotted to raw materials (pigments, solvents, resins, and additives). Thus, commodity price increments impact the product’s final price more severely than other positions in business calculation. This is likely to hinder the market growth.

Key Market Trends:

Increasing Demand from the Automotive Industry

– In the automotive sector, paints and coatings are used in interior and exterior parts of the vehicle, to add a pleasant appeal to vehicles. They are also used in metallic parts, plastic vehicle components of both interior and exterior types.

– Automotive coatings are used as protection against sunlight, material corrosiveness, and environmental effects, such as acid rain, hot-cold shocks, stone chips, UV radiation, car washing, and blowing sand, among others. Over a period of time, various companies have come up with different and new variants in coatings, such as heat and anti-reflective coating, electro-chromatic and smart coatings for windows, self-cleaning top coats, UV curable, powder coating system, iridescent and color changing base coat, and abrasion-resistant coatings for head lamps, among others.

– Surface treatment chemical, cathodic electro deposition (CED), surfacer, top coats, and bumper paints, among others, are also developing eco-friendly products. All these coatings and paints provide different, eco-friendly benefits. The Middle Eastern automotive manufacturing industry has had some periods of decline in the recent years, which has been tempered by periods of strong growth.

– All the aforementioned factors are expected to drive the market during the forecast period.

