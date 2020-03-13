Microsurgical Instruments Market Analysis-Global and Regional Industry Forecast 2019-2024

Description
This report provides insight into the current market scenario, structure and practices.
Market landscape and market scenario includes:
• Current market size estimate
• Revenues by players – Top 5 Companies
• Market size by product categories
• Market size by regions/country
Market structure details the value chain, Players’ presence across products, market trends, distribution practices and pricing.
The report also provides a snapshot of key competition, past market trends with forecast over the next 5 years, anticipated growth rates and the principal factors driving and impacting growth
Analysis and market data has been derived through secondary and primary sources.
Segmentation in the report
By Product:
1. Operating Microscopes
2. Micro Sutures
2.1. Non-Absorbable
2.2. Absorbable
3. Forceps
4. Needle Holder
By Microsurgery:
1. Plastic
2. Ophthal
3. ENT
4. Orthopedic
5. GYN
Companies covered in the report are:
1. B. Braun Melsungen AG
2. Beaver-Visitec International, Inc. (BVI)
3. ZEISS International
4. Global Surgical Corporation
5. Haag-Streit Surgical
6. Karl Kaps GmbH
7. KLS Martin Group
8. Danaher
9. Microsurgery Instruments Inc
10. Mitaka USA Inc.
11. Novartis AG
12. Olympus Corporation
13. Scanlan International
14. Stille
15. Topcon Corporation
Table of Contents
1. Introduction
1.1. Market Scope and Segmental Definition
1.2. Assumptions & Limitation
2. Research Methodology
2.1. Research Approach & Data Sources
2.2. Forecasting Model
3. Executive Summary
3.1. Analyst’s Insights
3.2. Top Line Market estimation
3.3. Value Chain Analysis
4. Market Forces
4.1. Key Industry Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities
4.2. Industry Trends
5. Market Outlook by Product (Current size & future market estimates)
5.1. Operating Microscopes
5.2. Micro Sutures
5.2.1. Non-Absorbable
5.2.2. Absorbable
5.3. Forceps
5.4. Needle Holder
6. Market Outlook by Microsurgery (Current size & future market estimates)
6.1. Plastic
6.2. Ophthal
6.3. ENT
6.4. Orthopedic
6.5. GYN
7. Market Outlook by End-use (Current size & future market estimates)
7.1. Hospitals
7.2. Ambulatory Surgery Centers
7.3. Academic & Research Centers
8. Market Outlook by Regions (Current size & future market estimates)
8.1. North America
8.1.1. U.S.
8.1.2. Canada
8.2. Europe
8.2.1. Germany
8.2.2. France
8.2.3. UK
8.2.4. Rest of Europe
8.3. Asia Pacific
8.3.1. Japan
8.3.2. China
8.3.3. India
8.3.4. Rest of Asia Pacific
8.4. Latin America
8.4.1. Brazil
8.4.2. Mexico
8.4.3. Rest of Latin America
8.5. Middle East & Africa
9. Competitive Landscape
9.1. Market Share/Market Ranking Analysis
9.2. Competitive Market Scenario (New Product Innovations, Key Strategic Moves & Partnerships, Start-ups Ecosystem)
10. Company Profiles Includes: Company Overview, Product & Services Offerings, Financials (only for listed companies), New Developments and Innovation)
10.1. B. Braun Melsungen AG
10.2. Beaver-Visitec International, Inc. (BVI)
10.3. ZEISS International
10.4. Global Surgical Corporation
10.5. Haag-Streit Surgical
10.6. Karl Kaps GmbH
10.7. KLS Martin Group
10.8. Danaher
10.9. Microsurgery Instruments Inc
10.10. Mitaka USA Inc.
10.11. Novartis AG
10.12. Olympus Corporation
10.13. Scanlan International
10.14. Stille
10.15. Topcon Corporation
