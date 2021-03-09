Microprocessor Market 2020-2025 | Global Industry Trends, Share, Growth Insights by Top Key Players (Intel, Qualcomm, Apple, AMD et al.)

A microprocessor is a computer processor that incorporates the functions of a computer’s central processing unit (CPU) on a single integrated circuit or at most a few integrated circuits. The microprocessor is a multipurpose, programmable device that accepts digital data as input, processes it according to instructions stored in its memory, and provides results as output. It is an example of sequential digital logic, as it has internal memory. Microprocessors operate on numbers and symbols represented in the binary numeral system.

At present, in the foreign industrial developed countries the Microprocessor industry is generally at a more advanced level, the world’s large enterprises are mainly concentrated in USA. Meanwhile, foreign companies have more advanced equipment, strong R & D capability, the technical level is in a leading position. But foreign companies’ manufacturing cost is relatively high, compared with Chinese companies, the manufacturing cost has competitive disadvantage, as the Chinese Microprocessor production technology continues to improve, their share in the international market is increasing, competitiveness in the international market gradually increase.

China’s Microprocessor industry has developed into a national industry with certain research and production capacity, industry product mix has gradually improved, currently China has become international Microprocessor large consumption country, but the production technology is relatively laggard, it can only produce some low-end product, although the new production lines is increasing, the high-end product is still relying on import.

Report Covers Market Segment by Manufacturers:

• Intel

• Qualcomm

• Apple

• AMD

• Freescale

• MediaTek

• …..

Market Segment by Type, covers:

• ARM-based MPUs

• x86-based MPUs

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

• PCs, Servers, Mainframes

• Tablet

• Cellphone

• Embedded MPUs

Intel accounted for 62.34% of the Global Microprocessor sales market share in 2016. Other players accounted for 12.04%, 7.88% including Qualcomm and Apple.

The worldwide market for Microprocessor is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.0% over the next five years, will reach 76100 million US$ in 2024, from 63800 million US$ in 2019.

