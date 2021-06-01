MICROGRID MARKET 2020 INDUSTRY SIZE, SHARES, TRENDS, OUTLOOK AND FORECAST BY 2025 | TOP KEY PLAYERS: ABB, GE, ECHELON, S&C ELECTRIC CO, SIEMENS AND GENERAL MICROGRIDS

Global Microgrid Market 2020 report outlines the evolution of Microgrid industry by type and applications and identifies and assesses the best performing vendors in the market to 2025. This report also presents the revenue opportunities in the Microgrid market through to 2024, highlighting the market size and growth by technology, geography, and sector and size band. The market segmented by manufacturers, regions, type and application

The global Microgrid market is valued at 11400 million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach 26300 million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 15.0% between 2020 and 2024.

Microgrid is a localized power system comprised of distributed generation assets, energy storage devices, and smart distribution technologies that interoperates through controls and software-based intelligence systems.

ABB, GE and Echelon captured the top three revenue share spots in the Microgrid market in 2016. ABB dominated with 7.53 percent revenue share, followed by GE with 5.64 percent revenue share and Echelon with 5.03 percent revenue share.

There are two kinds of Microgrid Technology, which are Grid-Tied Type Microgrid and Independent Type Microgrid. Grid-Tied Type Microgrid is important in the Microgrid Technology, with a Installed Capacity market share nearly 78.30% in 2016.

Briefly speaking, in the next few years, Microgrid Technology industry will still be a rapid development industry. Sales of Microgrid Technology have brought a lot of opportunities, there will more companies enter into this industry, especially in developing countries.

• ABB

• GE

• Echelon

• S&C Electric Co

• Siemens

• General Microgrids

• Microgrid Solar

North America is currently the largest microgrid market, having captured nearly half of all vendor revenue activity. The region holds a nearly identical market share (48.59%) compared with data presented in 2016

The second place is Asia regions; following North America with the Revenue market share over 27.83% in 2016. Europe is another important consumption market of Microgrid Technology.

Microgrid Technology used in industry including Campus/Institutional Microgrid, Community/Utility Microgrid, Commercial/Industrial Microgrid, Military Microgrid and Remote Microgrid. Report data showed that 41.79% of the Microgrid Technology market demand in Campus/Institutional Microgrid, 24.24% in Commercial/Industrial Microgrid, and 21.28% in Community/Utility Microgrid in 2016.

Market Segment By Type –

• Grid-Tied Type Microgrid

• Independent Type Microgrid

Market Segment By Application –

• Commercial/Industrial Microgrid

• Community/Utility Microgrid

• Campus/Institutional Microgrid

• Military Microgrid

• Remote Microgrid

Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed. This report also states import/export consumption, supply and demand Figures, cost, price, revenue and gross margins.

