Microfluidics Market Booming at a CAGR of 18.7% by 2026 Top Key Players Abbott, Abaxis, Illumina Inc., ThermoFisher Scientific Inc., Agilent, AVIVA Biosciences

Microfluidics Market is expected to reach USD 23,439.5 million by 2025 from USD 5,988.2 million in 2017, at a CAGR of 18.7% in the forecast period 2018 to 2025. The new market report contains data for historic years 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Microfluidics market is supposed to witness growth during the forecast period due to growing demand at the end user level. This business report encompasses the key players along with their share (by volume) in key regions such as APAC, EMEA, and Americas and the challenges faced by them. The analysis covered in the microfluidics report gives an assessment of various segments that are relied upon to witness the quickest development amid the approximated forecast frame. Microfluidics report delivers an extensive research on the current conditions of the industry, potential of the market in the present and the future prospects from various points of views.

Get Sample Copy Of This Report @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-microfluidics-market

Key Points: Global Microfluidics Market

PerkinElmer Inc. is going to dominate the global microfluidics market followed by Dolomite Microfluidics and Microfluidics. Some other players include Abbott, Abaxis, Illumina Inc., ThermoFisher Scientific Inc., Agilent, AVIVA Biosciences, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Cepheid, RainDance Technologies, Inc., HP Inc., Fluxion Bioscience, Akonni Biosystems, Inc.

The microfluidic chips segment is dominating the global microfluidics market with the market share 56.0%.

The healthcare segment is dominating the global microfluidics market with 66.5% market share, growing at the highest CAGR 19.0% in the forecast period 2018 to 2025.

Below are some related instances of products in which microfluidics technology are incorporated:

Abbott, offers i-STAT, a hand held blood analyser used in the point of care testing which is incorporated with microfluidics technology. The product offers real time and lab quality results within minutes. It enables health care professionals to respond as per the patient’s condition.

Dantec Dynamics A/S offers Micro Particle Image Velocimetry (µPIV) system for 2D3C measurements in micro scale. It offers high magnification, high resolution, adjustable field depth control and superior measurement accuracy. It offers accurate investigation of flows to validate CFD results or physical models

Agilent offers microfluiduics chip – Intuvo Flow Chips, which is a modular, microfluidic component which connects the inlet, column, and detectors. The chip is compatible with the Intuvo 9000, a gas chromatography system. The system simplifies the process of getting predictably high quality gas chromatography results.



Key Drivers:

Some of the major factors driving the market for global microfluidics market are increased demand of POC testing, wide range of applications in different sectors, benefits associated with incorporation of microfluidics and high return on investments.

Get Full Table Of content @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-microfluidics-market

Market Segmentation: Global Microfluidics Market

By Components

(Microfluidic Chips, Micropumps, Microneedles, Others),

By material

(Polymer, Glass, Silicon, Other),

By Sector

(Industrial, Healthcare),

By End User

(Hospitals, Industrial R&D, Research Laboratories and Academia),

By Geography

(North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)

Inquiry For Customize Report With Discount at : https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/inquire-before-buying/?dbmr=global-microfluidics-market

About Data Bridge Market Research

An absolute way to forecast what future holds is to comprehend the trend today!

Data Bridge set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge endeavors to provide appropriate solutions to the complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process.

Data bridge is an aftermath of sheer wisdom and experience which was formulated and framed in the year 2015 in Pune. We ponder into the heterogeneous markets in accord with our clients needs and scoop out the best possible solutions and detailed information about the market trends. Data Bridge delve into the markets across Asia, North America, South America, Africa to name few.

Data Bridge adepts in creating satisfied clients who reckon upon our services and rely on our hard work with certitude. We are content with our glorious 99.9 % client satisfying rate.

Contact:

Data Bridge Market Research

Tel: +1-888-387-2818

Email: [email protected]