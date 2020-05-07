Microfluidics Industry 2020 Market Share, Analysis, Outlook, Segmentation, End Users, Top Vendors, Competitive Landscape and Forecast to 2026

The Global Microfluidics Market is the science of manipulating and controlling fluids, usually in the range of microliters (10-6) to picoliters (10-12), in networks of channels with dimensions from tens to hundreds of micrometers.

The Microfluidics Market is witnessing significant growth, owing to increasing demand for the Point-of-Care (POC) market in developed countries. However, the high cost of treatment coupled with mechanical errors is one of the major factors expected to hamper the growth of the global market.

The Key Players Profiled in the market: Agilent Technologies, Caliper Life Sciences, Cepheid, Danaher Corporation, Life Technologies Corporation, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Abbott Laboratories, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Fluidigm Corporation.

Moreover, increased investments in the region by leading players in the global sector are likely to drive the Microfluidics market in Asia Pacific during the forecast period.

Region-wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and MEA.

On the basis of material type, the market is split into:

Polymer

Glass

Silicon

Metal, Ceramics

Others

On the basis of application, the market is split into:

Pharmaceutical

In-Vitro Diagnostics (IVD)

Medical Devices

Others.

Target Audience:

Microfluidics Treatment Providers

Traders, Importers, and Exporters

Raw Material Suppliers and Distributors

Research and Consulting Firms

Government and Research Organizations

Associations and Industry Bodies.

Table Of Content

1. Introduction

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Global Microfluidics Market Overview

5. Global Microfluidics Market, by Material Type

6. Global Microfluidics Market, by Application

7. Global Microfluidics Market, by Region

8. Competitive Landscape

9. Company Profiles

10. Key Insights.

