Microfluidics Industry 2019 Global Market Key Players, Size, Share, Growth, Top Trends, Opportunities, Growth, Manufactures and Analysis to 2025

Some of the key players operating in this market include

Abbott Laboratories Inc.

Perkinelmer Inc.

Cepheid Inc.

Raindance Technologies

Becton

Dickinson

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

Johnson & Johnson

Microfluidic Chipshop GMBH

Siemens Healthcare

The Global Microfluidics Market was valued at USD XX million in 2017, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% by 2025. Increasing demand for low volume sample analysis is the major factors driving the growth of market.

The global Microfluidics market is driven by increasing demand in point-of-care (POC) and in-vitro diagnostics. Also factors, such as increasing incidence of major chronic and infectious diseases, coupled with advancements in coagulation tests, blood gas electrolytes, hematology, urine chemistry, and cardiac markers, is expected to increase the demand for Microfluidics market.

Factors, such as implementation of emerging microfluidics technology in existing applications, several regulatory standards can restrain the market growth.

Introduction of advanced technologies, increase in Research & Development funding, will offer lucrative opportunities.

Based on Application, the Microfluidics market is segmented into Pharmaceutical, In-Vitro Diagnostics (IVD), and Drug Delivery Devices.

Based on Product Types, the Microfluidics market is segmented into Silicon-Based Microfluidics, Glass-Based Microfluidics, Polymer-Based Microfluidics, and Other Materials-Based Microfluidics.

Regionally, North America was the largest revenue generator in the Microfluidics market in 2017, because of high investments in research and development activities to investigate the applications of Microfluidics market.

Research Methodology

The market is derived through extensive use of secondary, primary, in-house research followed by expert validation and third party perspective like analyst report of investment banks. The secondary research forms the base of our study where we conducted extensive data mining, referring to verified data sources such as white papers government and regulatory published materials, technical journals, trade magazines, and paid data sources.

For forecasting, regional demand & supply factor, investment, market dynamics including technical scenario, consumer behavior, and end use industry trends and dynamics, capacity production, spending were taken into consideration.

We have assigned weights to these parameters and quantified their market impacts using the weighted average analysis to derive the expected market growth rate.

The market estimates and forecasts have been verified through exhaustive primary research with the Key Industry Participants (KIPs) which typically include:

* Original Equipment Manufacturer,

* Application Supplier,

* Distributors,

* Government Body & Associations, and

* Research Institute

TABLE OF CONTENT

1 Executive Summary

2 Methodology And Market Scope

3 Microfluidics Market Industry Outlook

4 Global Microfluidics Market Product Outlook

5 Global Microfluidics Market Application Outlook

6 Global Microfluidics Market Regional Outlook

7 Competitive Landscape

End of the report

