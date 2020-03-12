Microdisplay Market expected to reach US$ 4892.3 Mn by 2025 with a CAGR of 21.7% between 2020 and 2025

Microdisplay market is expected to grow US$ 8942.3 million by 2025 from US$ 845.3 million in 2016.

The sales of microdisplays is largely influenced by numerous economic and non-economic factors. The sales pattern for microdisplays have faced similar ups and downs as the global economy. Therefore, the global economy plays a key role in the development of microdisplay market. Amongst the non-economic factors, application markets influence their sales. Healthcare, military & defense, automobile and consumer electronics sectors are the application markets for microdisplay. The automobile and industrial sectors are expected to have a large impact on the growth of microdisplays market. Also for the consumer electronics industry, entertainment vertical is expected to witness high usage of AR VR devices and other HMDs where microdisplays are required.

Potentially, automotive and healthcare present larger opportunities as compared to other sectors due to the volumetric implementations of microdisplay and subsequently the microdisplays. The development of smart cars and connected cars presents huge potentials for microdisplay industry. Similarly, in the healthcare sector, hospitals are looking for medical imaging solutions which would facilitate the doctor with a good view of the internal tissues, body parts or organs of the body. Thus, these two sectors present bundle of opportunities for the microdisplay vendors’ growth.

Microdisplay market by end-user vertical is segmented into Military & Defense, automotive, consumer electronics, healthcare, law enforcement and others. Miniaturization of consumer electronics has been followed since last 2 or 3 decades. In a constant effort to make the consumer electronic portable, handy and usable by for a customer, manufacturers have been looking for solutions that would reduce device sizes and consume less power. Thus, a progress in the direction of smaller feature sizes is expected to drive the microdisplay market.

The overall Microdisplay market size has been derived using both primary and secondary source. The research process begins with an exhaustive secondary research using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market. Also, primary interview were conducted with industry participants and commentators in order to validate data and analysis. The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers and national sales managers, and external consultant such as valuation experts, research analysts and key opinion leaders specializing in the Microdisplay market.

