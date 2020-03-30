Microbiome Therapeutics Market Report On Growth Factors, Current Trends, Market Size, Analysis And Projection

The Business Research Company’s Microbiome Therapeutics Global Market Report 2020 covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.
The microbiome therapeutics market consists of sales of microbiome therapeutics and related services which are used to treat and prevent various diseases such as Type 2 diabetes, Obesity, C. difficile infection and primary hyperoxyurea. The microbiome therapeutics industry comprises of the genetic material within a microbiota which is an entire collection of microorganisms found in and on all multicellular organisms.
The Companies are using phage therapy as their core technology due to its effectiveness in killing disease-causing bacteria in the human body. Phage therapy uses micro-organisms called bacteriophages to kill disease-causing bacteria by making their genetic material inactive, thus killing them. This treatment is very effective compared to other microbiome therapeutics as it only focuses on the disease-causing bacteria and does not harm other beneficial micro-organisms in the microbiome.
Microbiome Therapeutics Market, Segmentation
By Type
Probiotics
Prebiotics
Symbiotics
Other Products
By Application
Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Diabetes
Multiple Sclerosis
Rheumatoid Arthritis
Others
By Distribution Channel
Hospital Pharmacies
Drug stores
Retail Pharmacies
E-commerce stores
The present study exhibits the trends and market dynamics of the microbiome therapeutics market in major countries – USA, China, Germany, Brazil, Japan, UK, Spain, Russia, France, Australia, Italy, India and rest of the world. The report also includes the study of the current issues with consumers and various future opportunities for the market.
Some of the major key players involved in the microbiome therapeutics market are Seres Therapeutics, Enterome Bioscience, Rebiotix, MicroBiome Therapeutics and Ritter Pharmaceuticals.
