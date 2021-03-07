Micro Turbines Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2025 | Ansaldo Energia, Capstone Turbine, Bladon Jets, Flexenergy, Enftech Innovation

The ‘ Micro Turbines market’ research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of the latest developments, market size, status, upcoming technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies, with key company profiles and strategies of players. The research study provides market overview, Micro Turbines market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Micro Turbines market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar & Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence.

Global Micro Turbines Market valued approximately USD 159 Million in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 9% over the forecast period 2017-2025. Microturbines are cable to run independently or on variety of fuels like propane, biogas, diesel, and high and low pressure natural gas. Government support for greener solutions, increasing demand for reliable power, heavy investments by financial institutions, and availability of fuel are the key drivers for the growth of the global micro turbines market during the anticipated period. However, falling gas and oil prices is the major restraining factor of the market growth.

Distributed power generation is attaining importance in developing and developed countries. The micro turbine is reinforced by the policies and incentives for promotion expansion. It has less payback time from the investment comparative to the other technologies. Various advantages include connection flexibility, ability to deliver stable and reliable power, capability to work in parallel for larger loads, and less emissions from the other technologies. Big turbines are different from Microturbines which are based on their compression temperatures and combustion ratio. It can be modified based on emission rules to meet federal and state emission regulations and the strict guidelines.

Key Segments Studied in the Global Micro Turbines Market

Professional Key players: Ansaldo Energia, Capstone Turbine, Bladon Jets, Flexenergy, Enftech Innovation, Aurelia, Icrtec, MTT, Toyota Turbines & Systems, 247solar, Bowman, Tubrotech, Brayton Energy.

Market Segmentation:

By Power Rating (12-50 kW, 50-250 kW, 250-500 kW) by Application (Combined Heat & Power, Standby Power) by End-Use (Industrial, Commercial, Residential)

Geographical Breakdown: Regional level analysis of the market, currently covering North America, Europe, China & Japan

North America (United States, Canada & Mexico)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia etc)

Europe (Germany, UK, France etc)

Central & South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)

Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2013-2017 | Base year – 2018 | Forecast period** – 2019 to 2025 [** unless otherwise stated]

The Global Micro Turbines Market report provides the meticulously studied and evaluated data of the top industry players and their scope in the market by means of several analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porters five forces analysis, feasibility study, SWOT analysis, and ROI analysis have been practiced reviewing the growth of the key players operating in the market.

