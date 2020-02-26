Micro Turbines Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Power Rating (12-50 kW, 50-250 kW, 250-500 kW); Application (Standby Power, Combined Heat and Power); End User (Commercial, Industrial, Residential)

The New Report “Micro Turbines Market” published by Premium Market Insights, covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The micro turbines are small gas turbines ranging from 25 to 500 kilowatt, which are used for stationary energy generation. These turbines offer various advantages over other small-scale power technologies such as lightweight, compact size, and a small number of moving parts. Also, micro turbines exhibit greater efficiency and lower emissions. With surging demands for electricity across the globe and investment in power plants, the market for micro turbines is expected to increase in the coming years.

The micro turbines market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as shifting focus in the generation of clean energy and increasing global demand for energy. On the other hand, low electrical efficiency may harm the growth of the micro turbines market during the forecast period. Nonetheless, the micro turbines market is likely to showcase opportunities in the future with the replacement of phased-out nuclear and coal plants.

Top Companies Covered in this Report:

1. Ansaldo Energia S.p.A., 2. Aurelia Turbines Oy, 3. Bladon Micro Turbine, 4. Brayton Energy, LLC, 5. Capstone Turbine Corporation, 6. Flex Energy Solutions, 7. ICR Turbine Engine Corporation, 8. Micro Turbine Technology B.V., 9. Toyota Motor Corporation, 10. TurboTech Precision Engineering Pvt. Ltd.

What is the Market Scope?

The “Global Micro Turbines market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the pharmaceutical industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of 3D Printed Medical Implant with detailed market segmentation by Component, Implantation Technology, Application, End User and geography. The global Micro Turbines are expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Micro Turbines Market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

What is the Market Segmentation?

The global micro turbines market is segmented on the basis of power rating, application, and end user. Based on power rating, the market is segmented as 12-50 kW, 50-250 kW, and 250-500 kW. On the basis of the application, the market is segmented as standby power and combined heat & power. The market on the basis of the end user is classified as commercial, industrial, and residential.

What is the Regional Framework?

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Micro Turbines market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The Micro Turbines market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

