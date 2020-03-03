Micro Server Market Research Technology Outlook 2019-2025

The Micro Server Market recently published a Global Market research study with more than 100 industry informative desk and Figures spread through Pages and easy to understand detailed TOC on “Micro Server Market”.

The report provides information and the advancing business series information in the sector to the exchange. The report gives an idea associated with the advancement of this market development of significant players in this industry. An examination of this Micro Server market relies upon aims, which are of coordinated into market analysis, are incorporated into the reports.

Top Companies in the Global Micro Server Market

ARM, HP, Dell EMC, Intel, AMD, Fujitsu, Marvel Technology, Penguin Computing, Tilera Corp, MiTac International.

The global Micro Server Market to grow with a CAGR of +9.14% over the forecast period of 2019-2025.

Market Overview

– Further, the structured and unstructured data created as a result of millions of enterprise applications, social networks, and devices worldwide is likely to act as a massive propeller to microservers market. Microservers can carry out trivial workloads more efficiently than alternative high-speed solutions.

– Moreover, the needs to improve the operational efficiency of server infrastructure, growing demand for cloud services for various applications, increasing requirement of high-density servers and low power consumption are some of the factors which are driving the microserver market for small and medium-sized enterprise. This is because of microservers are easy to install as well as to maintain especially because they feature a pre-installed operating system. Currently, microservers cost up to 63% less than larger, conventional servers.

Key Market Trends

Cloud Computing Micro Servers to Offers Potential Growth

– Hybrid cloud is a combination of a public cloud provider, such as Google cloud, Amazon web services with a private cloud, i.e., designed to be used by a single organization. Currently, many organizations of any size, be it small or large are transforming from traditional to digital mode of business.

– Further, small enterprises or medium sized are increasingly making use of big data analytics to gain better business insights and opting to hybrid cloud services to make significant cost savings operations. Thus for cost-effective storage of data requires microservers which offer not only cost benefits but also low power consumption and low space benefits are found to become profitable solutions over rack servers or blade servers for the small enterprises or medium enterprises as well.

Asia-Pacific to Witness the Fastest Growth

– The Asia-Pacific region comprises of large economies like China, and Japan, with substantial penetration of data analytics and cloud computing.

– Moreover in China, 80% of China’s registered enterprises being small and micro enterprises, which is further acting as a driving force of economic growth. Along with that the rising labor and technology costs, China’s small and also medium enterprises, (including startups), are increasingly relying on public cloud services for infrastructure automation. As the utilization of public cloud services grows, the demand for microservers suited to handling the lighter cloud service workloads is likely to increase as well

The Micro Server market can be divided based on product types and its sub-type, major applications and Third Party usage area, and important regions.

This report segments the global Micro Server Market on the basis of Types are

ARM Processors

AMD Processors

Intel Processors

Other

On The basis Of Application, the Global Micro Server Market is Segmented into

Small Scale Enterprises

Medium Scale Enterprises

Large Scale Enterprises

Regions Are covered By Micro Server Market Report 2019 To 2025.

North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

