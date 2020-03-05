Micro Mobile Data Center Market Structure Analysis over the Forecast Period (2020-2027)

“The micro mobile data center market accounted to US$ 1.45 Bn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 21.7% during the forecast period 2020 – 2027, to account to US$ 8.35 Bn by 2027.”

Geographically, the micro mobile data center market is segmented into North America, APAC, Europe, MEA, and SAM. North America led the micro mobile data center market in 2018 with a significant market share, whereas Asia Pacific is anticipated to continue its dominance in the coming years to during the forecast period. North America witnesses continuous development in their IT industry is projected to propel the market growth in the future. A majority of the funds in the IT sector have been focused on the North American region owing to various factors.

To Remain ‘Ahead’ Of Your Competitors, Request for a Sample [email protected] https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00007643/

Global Micro Mobile Data Center Market – Company Profiles

Canovate Electronics

Dataracks

Panduit

Dell Technologies Inc.

Eaton Corporation

Huawei Technologies Co.Ltd

Zellabox

Rittal GmbH & Co. KG

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

Hitachi Ltd.

On the other hand, Japan and India are amongst the top countries for data centers. Pertaining to continuous demand for high storage capacity by the firms in India and China and upsurging digital traffic, it has resulted in the demand for cost-effective micro data centers. All the above-mentioned factors are expected to drive the growth of micro mobile data center market in APAC.

Europe is the second-largest market in the micro mobile data center market. Apart from North America and Europe, APAC remains at the third-largest geographic segment in the micro mobile data center market. In Europe, The retail market in Europe is not homogenous, and therefore several countries in the region are at different phases of retail development. Germany, France, and the UK are mature markets for retail, whereas Turkey and Russia are still considered to be under the emerging phase. These are some of the the major factors which supports the growth of micro mobile data center market in the region.

Upsurge in the adoption of data centers globally

With an exponential increase in the internet consumption and number of interconnected devices in public & private network steers an ever-increasing volume of data. The need to store and process this large volume of data has encouraged the companies to adopt advanced storage and processing solutions, which is driving the scope of a data center. Rising penetration of connected devices and easy access to the internet coupled with decreasing cost of internet services has resulted in up surged demand for data storage worldwide. Due to aforesaid factors, the scenario of micro mobile data center is growing exponentially and is projectd to flourish more demand during the forecast period.

For In-Depth Competitive Analysis, Buy Now @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00007643/

Reasons to Buy:

Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the global micro mobile data center market.

Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies.

The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the global micro mobile data center market, thereby allowing players across the value chain to develop effective long-term strategies.

Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.

Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it.

Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to client products, segmentation, pricing, and distribution.

Contact Us

Contact Person: Sameer Joshi

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

Email Id: [email protected]

About The Insight Partners:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Device, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Chemicals and Materials.