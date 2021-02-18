Micro-Mobile Data Center Market is to Witness Significant Growth between 2020-2026 with leading players – Schneider Electric, Hewlett, Rittal, Vertiv, IBM, Eaton, Delta Power Solutions

Micro-Mobile Data Center Market Industry Forecast To 2026

QYR predicts large number of organizations will adopt micro data centers. During the forecast period, the market is estimated to grow significantly and presents a potential opportunity for various data center hardware, infrastructure vendors, and operators in the data center industry.

At present, in developed countries, the Data Center Server industry is generally at a more advanced level. The world’s top vendors are mainly concentrated in US. The top three manufacturers are HP, Dell, IBM, respectively with global market share as 7.74%, 3.67% and 6.01% in 2016.

China is expected to be the largest Micro Data Center Market in terms of market size, and Asia-Pacific (APAC) is expected to emerge as a high-growth market.

In 2018, the global Micro-Mobile Data Center market size was 2700 million US$ and it is expected to reach 18200 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 27.0% during 2019-2025.

Major Manufacturer Detail:

Schneider Electric, Hewlett, Rittal, Vertiv, IBM, Eaton, Delta Power Solutions, Orbis, Vapor IO, Canovate, IDC, Altron, Cannon Technologies, Huawei, Sicon Chat Union Electric, KSTAR

The Important Type Coverage:

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into, Up to 25 RU, 25–40 RU, Above 40 RU

Segment by Applications

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI), IT and telecom, Government and defense, Energy, Manufacturing

The Micro-Mobile Data Center report consists of streamlined financial data obtained from various research sources to provide specific and trustworthy analysis. Evaluation of the key market trends with a positive impact on the market over the following couple of years, including an in-depth analysis of the market segmentation, comprising of sub-markets, on a regional and global basis. The report also provides a detailed outlook of the Micro-Mobile Data Center market share along with strategic recommendations, on the basis of emerging segments.

Some Of The Major Geographies Included In This Study:

North America (U.S and Canada and Rest of North America)

Europe (Germany, France, Italy and Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific)

LAMEA (Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and Rest of LAMEA)

Some major points covered in this Micro-Mobile Data Center Market report:

1. An overall outlook of the market that helps in picking up essential data.

2. The market has been segmented on the basis of the product types, applications, end-users, as well as the industry verticals, in light of numerous factors. Considering the market segmentation, further analysis has been carried out in an effective manner. For better understanding and a thorough analysis of the market, the key segments have further been partitioned into sub-segments.

3. In the next section, factors responsible for the growth of the market have been included. This data has been collected from the primary and secondary sources and has been approved by the industry specialists. It helps in understanding the key market segments and their future trends.

4. The report also includes the study of the latest developments and the profiles of major industry players.

5. The Micro-Mobile Data Center market research report also presents an eight-year forecast on the basis of how the market is predicted to grow.

Competitive Micro-Mobile Data Center Market Share:

One of the major factors driving the growth of the Global Micro-Mobile Data Center Market is the growing automotive industry. Stringent government regulations with regards to the vehicle safety and fuel economy, so as to increase the feasibility of the vehicle and reduce its curb weight is also expected to drive the market growth. Moreover, the competition between the vehicle manufacturers is growing, due to the large volumes of sales with collaborations from legislative bodies and public sectors, to make public transport cleaner and greener. Hence, the automobile manufacturers are increasing their geographical presence and product offerings to sustain the intense competition and attract maximum sales.

