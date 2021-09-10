Micro-LED Market Growth and Latest Technology Advancements 2020 to 2025

Global Micro-LED Market Insights, Forecast to 2025 :

The Micro-LED Market was evaluated at 15.45 million units in 2019 and is expected to register a CAGR of 153.5% during the forecast period 2020 – 2025.

Global Micro-LED Market Analysis Report includes Top Companies : Apple, Sony, X-Celeprint, Samsung Electronics, OCULUS VR, Epistar, Verlase Technologies, Jbd, Aledia along with their company profile, growth aspects, opportunities, and threats to the market development. This report presents the industry analysis for the forecast timescale. An up-to-date industry details related to industry events, import/export scenario, market share is covered in this report.

Global Micro-LED Market Split by Product Type and Applications :

This report segments the global Micro-LED market on the basis of Types are:

The Micro Display

Small, Medium Sized Panels

Large Panel

On the basis of Application , the Global Micro-LED market is segmented into:

Consumer Electronics

Advertising

Car

Aerospace Defense

Other

The growth of the micro-LED market is driven by increase in demand for bright and power-efficient display panels and rise in preference of electronic giants such as Sony and Apple towards micro-LEDs display. However, high cost of these displays is expected to restrain the market growth. On the contrary, growing demand for consumer electronics is anticipated to provide lucrative growth opportunities for the market.

Regional Analysis For Micro-LED Market :

For comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, the global Micro-LED market is analyzed across key geographies namely: North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia), South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia), Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa). Each of these regions is analyzed on basis of market findings across major countries in these regions for a macro-level understanding of the market.

Research Methodology :

Micro-LED Market report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (M Sqm). Both Top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Micro-LED Market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market.

Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

