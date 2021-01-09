Micro Invasive Glaucoma Surgery (MIGS) Devices Market 2020-2026 Revenue Analysis || Key Players – Alcon, ALLERGAN, Glaukos Corporation, Ivantis Inc., Santen Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

This Micro Invasive Glaucoma Surgery (MIGS) Devices market research report consists of latest, comprehensive and most up-to-date market information and a precious data. Different types of charts and graphs are used in the report wherever applicable for the better understanding of complex information and data. In this fast-paced industry, market research or secondary research is the best way to collect information for business quickly. This Micro Invasive Glaucoma Surgery (MIGS) Devices market research report serves a great purpose of better decision making with which business can be ahead of the competition. Market research analysis report is truly a backbone for every business that desire to thrive in the market.

Global Micro Invasive Glaucoma Surgery (MIGS) Devices Market is set to witness a stable CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026.This rise in market value can be attributed to the increasing incidences of glaucoma and cataract.Few of the major competitors currently working in the micro invasive glaucoma surgery (MIGS) devices market are Alcon, ALLERGAN, Glaukos Corporation, Ivantis, Inc., Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Novartis AG, Ellex Medical Lasers, iSTAR, Lumenis, Innocom Electronics India Pvt Ltd and Bausch & Lomb Incorporated

Market Definition: Global Micro Invasive Glaucoma Surgery (MIGS) Devices Market

Glaucoma is one of the major problems, which cause blindness as it damages the nerve which carries the information from eye to brain. These days many micro invasive glaucoma devices are designed whose main aim is to reduce the intraocular pressure. To increase the aqueous outflow through different pathways many different micro- stents are manufactured. Increase in the cases of glaucoma among population is the major factor fueling the market.

Segmentation: Global Micro Invasive Glaucoma Surgery (MIGS) Devices Market

Micro Invasive Glaucoma Surgery (MIGS) Devices Market : By Target

Trabecular Meshwork

Suprachoroidal Space

Micro Invasive Glaucoma Surgery (MIGS) Devices Market : By Surgery

Glaucoma – Cataract

Standalone

Micro Invasive Glaucoma Surgery (MIGS) Devices Market : By End-User

Hospital Outpatient Departments (HOPD)

Ambulatory Surgery Centers (ASCs)

Micro Invasive Glaucoma Surgery (MIGS) Devices Market : By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Key Developments in the Micro Invasive Glaucoma Surgery (MIGS) Devices Market:

In August 2018, Ivantis announced, that they have got approval from the Food and Drug Administration for their new microinvasive glaucoma surgery (MIGS) device Hydrus® Microstent. It is specially designed for the patient with light to moderate primary open-angle glaucoma who is still going through the cataract surgery. By regenerating the eye’s natural flow through the Schlemm’s canal, this device can reduce the eye pressure

In April 2017, Alcon announced the launch of their new micro invasive glaucoma surgical device- CyPass® Micro-Stent which is specially designed for the patients with light to moderate primary open-angle glaucoma who are still going through the cataract surgery. It is designed in such a way that it can reduce the intraocular pressure (IOP) and improves the eye’s natural drainage pathway; it also creates a spillway between the anterior chambers of the eyes

Micro Invasive Glaucoma Surgery (MIGS) Devices Market: Drivers

Rising geriatric population is driving the growth of this market.

Increasing incidences of glaucoma and cataract is driving the growth of this market.

Micro Invasive Glaucoma Surgery (MIGS) Devices Market : Restraints

Lack of skilled and trained professionals is restraining the growth of this market.

