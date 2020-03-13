mHealth App Market Opportunity Ahead Of Earnings With Reed Instruments | AirStrip Technologies, Cisco Systems, HMD Global

This mHealth App Market market research report is a verified source of data and information that offers a telescopic view of the current mHealth App Market trends, situations, opportunities and status of the industry. This mHealth App Market research report also covers strategic profiling of major players in the market, meticulously analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market. Top players and brands are analysed with respect to their actions such as developments, product launches, acquisitions, mergers, joint ventures and competitive research in the mHealth App Market . Furthermore, key players, major collaborations, merger & acquisitions along with trending innovation and business policies are reviewed in the mHealth App Market report.
MHealth App Market is expected to grow globally with an estimated CAGR of 44.20% to reach USD 482.03 billion by 2028.
iHealth Labs Inc, AgaMatrix, AliveCor Inc., BioTelemetry Inc., AT&T Intellectual Property, AirStrip Technologies, Cisco Systems, HMD Global, OMRON Corporation, Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., Apple Inc, Medtronic, Cerner Corporation, Athenahealth, AstraZeneca, Novartis AG, Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp, Pfizer Inc. Sanofi and others
One of the major factor in driving the market is increasing infiltration of smartphones, tablets, and other mobile platforms. Increasing consumption of connected devices and mHealth apps for the management of chronic diseases is another factor drives the market.
The mHealth App Market is segmented based on Product
- General Health & Fitness Apps
o Health Tracking Apps
o Obesity & Weight Management Apps
o Fitness & Nutrition Apps
- Chronic Care Management Apps
o Mental Health & Behavioral Disorder Management Apps
o Diabetes Management Apps
o Blood Pressure & ECG Monitoring Apps
o Cancer Management Apps
o Other Chronic Care Management Apps
- Medication Management Apps
- Women’s Health Apps
o Pregnancy Apps
o Fertility Apps
o Breastfeeding Apps
o Other Women’s Health Apps
o Legitimate Internet Pharmacy
- Personal Health Record Apps
- Other Healthcare Apps
The mHealth App Market is segmented based on Services
- Remote Monitoring Services
- Diagnosis & Consultation Services
- Treatment Services
- Healthcare System Strengthening Services
- Fitness & Wellness Services
- Prevention Services
The mHealth App Market is segmented based on Connected Medical Device
- Heart Rate Meters
- Wearable Fitness Sensor Device
- Blood Pressure Monitors
- Pulse Oximeters
- Others
Synopsis of the MHealth App Market research report
- The MHealth App Market report analyzes customers, distributors, marketing and distributing in the global market.
- The MHealth App Market report includes company profiling of the leading players operating in the global market. The players are analyzed with the help of SWOT analysis and considering their value, production, capacity and other details.
- It focuses on macroscopic indicators where price of raw materials and GDP for major regions are analyzed.
- Each regional MHealth App Market is carefully analyzed in this section on the basis of key players, revenue production, import and export.
