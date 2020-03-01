Metrology Services Market 2019 Players, Size, CAGR, Applications, Types, Analysis, Trends, Forecast to 2023

The report provides both quantitative and qualitative information of global Metrology Services market for period of 2018 to 2025. As per the analysis provided in the report, the global market of Metrology Services is estimated to growth at a CAGR of _% during the forecast period 2018 to 2025 and is expected to rise to USD _ million/billion by the end of year 2025. In the year 2016, the global Metrology Services market was valued at USD _ million/billion. This research report based on ' Metrology Services market' and available with Market Study Report includes latest and upcoming industry trends in addition to the global spectrum of the ' Metrology Services market' that includes numerous regions. Likewise, the report also expands on intricate details pertaining to contributions by key players, demand and supply analysis as well as market share growth of the Metrology Services industry.

Metrology Services Market Overview: The Research projects that the Metrology Services market size will grow from in 2018 to by 2024, at an estimated CAGR of XX%. The base year considered for the study is 2018, and the market size is projected from 2018 to 2024. Leading manufacturers of Metrology Services Market: manufacturers to increase their efficiency by optimizing productivity without significantly affecting the resource requirements. Different metrology products can be used independently or as integrated systems for functions such as measurement (3D), quality control or inspection, reverse engineering, product quality optimization, or to minimize need of reworks, and reduce scrap/waste generation during the manufacturing process. However, considering the high cost of such precision equipments, it becomes financially challenging for manufacturers to be able to keep their inventory at par with technological developments resulting in new product introduction in the market. This has given rise to service sector, wherein third party vendors are outsourced the instrumentation and measurement section. The metrology services market is broadly categorized into product segments such as coordinate measuring machines (CMM) and optical digitizers and scanners (ODS).

Global metrology services market is driven by the demand for précised parts and components from different industry verticals such as automotive sector, electronics industry, and power generation among others. The rapidly booming automotive industry in Asia-Pacific is one of the major contributors to the growth of metrology services market in the region. Developments in measuring technologies are also influencing the growth patterns, and new product development has become a significant strategy for many industrial players.

Operating a metrology product efficiently requires skilled workforce. The availability of skilled machine operators is limited. The user has to invest in hiring a skilled machine operator thus adding to the operation cost. Outsourcing such operations to third party vendors is an economical alternative. This is thus driving the demand for metrology services in the market. Furthermore, manufacturers are increasingly adopting Computer Aided Design and Computer Aided Manufacturing (CAD/CAM) based processes to the manufacturing cycle for perceived benefits such as cost reduction, shorter production cycle, reduced defects, and overall operational efficiency. Manufacturers are also adopting internationally accepted quality standards such as QS-9000, ISO-9001, Six Sigma, so as to meet requirements of global clients. This calls for more stringent regulations and quality processes to be brought in place, which can be achieved by use of metrology products. However, owing to higher operations cost and initial investment, manufacturers tend to rely on metrology service providers. These service providers offer services such as calibration, quality control and so on. Despite strong demand from several sectors, metrology product and service providers face the challenge of demand for customized metrology solutions. This limits the scope of developing universal systems with multiple functionalities. As a result, end users are forced to look for multiple service providers or a single service provider who offers a wide range of metrology services. This however increases the cost involved and forces buyers to purchase their own metrology products. The entry of new players in recent years has made metrology market fragmented in nature. Even though the entry of large number of small players making the environment competitive, there are very few players dominating global markets.

The research report titled “Metrology Services Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2012 – 2018” provides detailed analysis of global market for the period 2012 to 2018 and helps in understanding the driving forces and prevailing trends in the market. The metrology services market is segmented based on its major product segments, applications, and major geographical regions. The report provides market size and forecast for market segments.

Competitive profiling of key industry participants, their market positioning, business strategies adopted by them, and various recent developments is included in the scope of study. Porter‘s five forces analysis further highlights competitive scenarios across different levels of supply chain.

The in-depth research and high level analysis will allow metrology service providers, lawmakers, research and development agencies, and large retailers to make informed decisions about manufacturing, designing, and marketing of metrology services and deciding the growth strategies for gaining competitive advantage.

Various sub segments which are identified and analyzed are:

Market segments by product type

Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMM) Gantry machines Bridge machines Articulated arm machines Horizontal arm machines



Optical Digitizers and Scanners (ODS) 3D laser scanners White light scanners Laser trackers



Market segments by applications

Automotive

Aerospace

Industrial

Power generation

Others (medical and electronics)

Market segments by geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the world (Latin America, Middle East and Africa)

Some important highlights from the report include:

The report offers a precise analysis of the product range of the Metrology Services market, meticulously segmented into applications

Key details concerning production volume and price trends have been provided.

The report also covers the market share accumulated by each product in the Metrology Services market, along with production growth.

The report provides a brief summary of the Metrology Services application spectrum that is mainly segmented into Industrial Applications

Extensive details pertaining to the market share garnered by each application, as well as the details of the estimated growth rate and product consumption to be accounted for by each application have been provided.

The report also covers the industry concentration rate with reference to raw materials.

The relevant price and sales in the Metrology Services market together with the foreseeable growth trends for the Metrology Services market is included in the report.

The study offers a thorough evaluation of the marketing strategy portfolio, comprising several marketing channels which manufacturers deploy to endorse their products.

The report also suggests considerable data with reference to the marketing channel development trends and market position. Concerning market position, the report reflects on aspects such as branding, target clientele and pricing strategies.

The numerous distributors who belong to the major suppliers, supply chain and the ever-changing price patterns of raw material have been highlighted in the report.

An idea of the manufacturing cost along with a detailed mention of the labor costs is included in the report.

