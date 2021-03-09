Methylcyclohexane Market 2020-2025 | Global Industry Trends, Share, Growth Insights by Top Key Players – Chevron Philips Chemical, Total, Huntsman, Maruzen Petrochemical et al

Methylcyclohexane is an organic compound with the molecular formula is CH3C6H11. Classified as saturated hydrocarbon, it is a colourless liquid with a faint odor. Methylcyclohexane is used in a rubber, coating, organic synthesis, chromatographic analysis, etc.

Scope of the Report:

The key raw material is methylbenzene and thus the fluctuation of the methylbenzene market would lead to the change of the methylcyclohexane price. The process is relatively easy, methylbenzene reacts with H2 to make methylcyclohexane, then through washing, drying and distilling to get more pure product.

The demand of the methylcyclohexane is relatively small, the main application is in the Rubber and pharmaceuticals industry. Because there are some substitutions which can total replace it and the profit is not high, the production in the world is limited and even some companies begin to stop producing it.

Report Covers Market Segment by Manufacturers:

• Chevron Philips Chemical

• Total

• Huntsman

• Maruzen Petrochemical

• SK

• TASCO

• Jiangsu Yangnong

• …..

Market Segment by Type, covers:

• Purity: ≥99%

• Purity: 98%-99%

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

• Rubber

• Coating

• Organic Synthesis

• Chromatographic Analysis

• Others

